Malaysia National Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates it as Hari Merdeka. Know its Meaning

Google Doodle celebrates the 66th National Day of Malaysia, the day on which the country gained independence from British rule in the year 1957. People across the internet wish the country "Selamat Hari Merdeka" which translates to Happy Independence Day, Malaysia.

Google Doodle marks Hari Merdeka with its ever-unique style. In the year 1957, on this day, the Malayan Declaration of Independence was passed to indicate the day on which the country gained independence (Merdeka) from the rule of the British. Malaysia's predecessor, which is the Federation of Malaya announced independence, which indicated the much-awaited end of British rule.

Approximately 20,000 people or more assembled to see the national anthem and the Malayan flag hoisting. The first Prime Minister of Malaysia shouted "Merdeka" a total of seven times. The term "Merdeka" means "free" in Malay. Since the day holds utmost importance, it is on August 31st that the country observes a public holiday. However, Merdeka is observed throughout the month. The Malaysia Day falls on September 16.

Digging the history

The first Prime Minister of Malaysia, PM Tunku Abdul Rahman assembled a delegation of Malaya consisting of political leaders and ministers in the year 1956 to negotiate with the British rulers for independence in the country.

On February 8, 1956, an agreement was finalized for the country to get independence from the rule of the British. Because of a few administrative and logistical reasons, however, it was on August 31, 1957, that the actual independence of Malaysia was announced.

The Google Doodle celebrates the day as "Hari Merdeka, which means the National Day of Malaysia". The portrayal of Google Doodle comes up with celebrations starting at Merdeka Square. It is at this place that members of the parade assemble in vehicles that are beautifully embellished. The people gather in the traditional clothing of Malaysia. There are different social performances featured at the event that represent the different origins of the country. The Google Doodle features the Malaysian flag and the beautiful Malaysian cityscape. This depicts the colorful diversity of Malaysia, along with its strong unity and sense of freedom.

How do the people of Malaysia celebrate National Day?

On August 31, Malaysia observes a public holiday. However, this does not mean that the country celebrates its hard-earned freedom for just one day. The Merdeka festivities are enjoyed in the country throughout the month. The festivities are continued till September 16th.

Merdeka festivities include photography exhibitions, athletic events, and singing competitions among many other exciting activities. Patriotic decorations and hoisting of the Malaysian flag are all exciting elements of the grand celebration. The flags are hoisted on homes, vehicles, and government buildings. The Google Doodle also demonstrated the Malaysian flag to mark the country's National Day.

