Math Riddle: Are you the smart one to solve the Age Gap Problem between John and Jack?

Math riddles are entertaining puzzles that put your brain to the test. They frequently involve numbers or letters that are related in some way. For instance, you could be asked to determine whether two words share a letter or a number.

Math riddles are excellent for honing your math skills, particularly if you find it difficult to do basic arithmetic. The task is to solve them through logic and reasoning. Try this math riddle to hone your problem-solving abilities.

Recently, John and Jack got into an ugly spat while discussing their age. However, one of them says that he was three years older two years ago than the other one. And now to find the real age of the two, you have to deal with the math riddle.

Can You Find The Age Gap Between John and Jack?

Math Riddle Answers

The use of even numbers is one solution to this math puzzle: In three years, the elder brother will be twice as old as his younger brother. This immediately rules out the older brother, who is currently 8, 11, and 14, implying he must be 17, and the younger brother, who is currently 7. They were 15 and 5, respectively, two years ago, and will be 20 and 10 in three years.

