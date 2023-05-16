Math Riddles with answers: Emma is in a fix. Can you help her math homework?

Dance is the language of Emma. The 14-year-old teenager is a phenomenal dancer. The girl has won a myriad of accolades and awards through her dancing. From contemporary to locking and popping, it seems as if the girl is born to dance. However, what she does not know is that in a world where academics determine intelligence and success rate, it gets difficult for youngsters like Emma to make a mark. All her efforts into dancing get ignored in the exam season, where she faces tremendous struggles in her math examinations. It seems that the subject has a separate rivalry with the girl. she gets all her stretches and pliés right, but she never got the luck to get her math sums right. Irritated by the results and unaware of the consequences on the morale of the child, her parents, just like the parents of every student with a narrowed approach to success and life, dropped her out of her dance classes and sent her to the best math tutor in town. However, you cannot make a mind do an abacus when it is meant to do barrel turns. Owing to the fact that she does not go to any dance classes now, she has lost interest in the subject even more. Her grades started decreasing even more, and she feels irritated at the thought of the subject.

Worried about the result of Emma and many other students who were not so good in the subject, their class teacher wanted to add some spice to their regular math homework. However, she also stated that this homework is going to be checked and graded by the school principal. Did we tell you that Emma's school principal is another person that haunts her, except for math? Well, Emma shivers at the thought of the principal, and the fact that her math homework is going to be checked by him scares her the most.

Now, what we wish is to help Emma solve these math riddles so that she does not get to hear the harsh words. And maybe, your help gives her the courage she needs to look at math differently.

Now that you know the purpose of this blog, let's help Emma do these math riddles.

Emma's Homework: Math Riddles:

Math Riddle 1:

Replace the letter "H" with the math symbols (+, -, x, ÷) so that the following equation holds true.

2 H 1 H 6 H 6 = 48

Math Riddle 2:

Here comes a sequence-based math problem. Can you find the value of "K" in the sequence?

1, 4, 9, K, 25, 36, . . .

Math Riddle 3:

Sophia is a 54-year-old lady. Sophia's father is an 80-year-old man. Exactly how many years ago was Sophia's father her age?

Math Riddle 4:

Here comes a tricky math puzzle. There is a huge basket with 12 bananas. You are supposed to divide these 12 bananas among 12 children in such a way that every child gets 1 banana while 1 banana still remains in the basket.

Math Riddle 5:

Grace was 25 a day before yesterday. The next year Grace will turn 28. The situation is true only one day in a year. On what day does Grace celebrate her birthday?

Here are the answers:

ANSWERS

Math Riddle 1:

Replace the letter "H" with the math symbols (+, -, x, ÷) so that the following equation holds true.

2 H 1 H 6 H 6 = 48

Answer 1:

2 x 1 + 6 x 6 = 48

Math Riddle 2:

Here comes a sequence-based math problem. Can you find the value of "K" in the sequence?

1, 4, 9, K, 25, 36,….

Answer 2:

16 is the value of K.

Math Riddle 3:

Sophia is a 54-year-old lady. Sophia's father is an 80-year-old man. Exactly how many years ago was Sophia's father her age?

Answer 3:

That was 41 years ago. 41 years ago, Sophia was 13 years ago and her father was 39.

Math Riddle 4:

Here comes a tricky math puzzle. There is a huge basket with 12 bananas. You are supposed to divide these 12 bananas among 12 children in such a way that every child gets 1 banana while 1 banana still remains in the basket.

Answer 4:

Give all 11 children 1 banana each. Finally, put the last banana in the basket and give the 12th child the basket along with the banana.

Math Riddle 5:

Grace was 25 a day before yesterday. The next year Grace will turn 28. The situation is true only one day in a year. On what day does Grace celebrate her birthday?

Answer 5:

She celebrates her birthday on December 31.

Were you able to help Emma solve the math homework?

