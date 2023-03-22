Math riddles with answers: Feeling stressed? Math riddles are here for you!

Math is often seen as a tough subject, but it can be made interesting too. Try these math riddles!

Math riddles with answers!

Math riddle 1:

How many sides can you spot in a circle?

Answer 1:

Two; inside and outside!

Math riddle 2:

Joey said, “I am four times older than my daughter.” In 20 years’ time, Joey will be twice as old as his daughter. How old are Joey and his daughter?

Answer 2:

Joey is 40 and his daughter is 10.





