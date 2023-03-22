Brain Teasers are here: We are here for your daily dose of fun! Try these exciting brain teasers!
Brain Teaser 1:
Imagine you have a microscope at home. How much will a 45° angle measure when looked at under the microscope that magnifies 25 times?
Brain Teaser 2:
Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?
Wondering what the answers are? Here you go!
Answer 1:
Still 45°
Answer 2:
Because the students are bright!
