Brain Teasers are here: We are here for your daily dose of fun! Try these exciting brain teasers!

Brain Teaser 1:

Imagine you have a microscope at home. How much will a 45° angle measure when looked at under the microscope that magnifies 25 times?

 

Brain Teaser 2:

Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?

 

 

 

Wondering what the answers are? Here you go!

 

Answer 1:

Still 45° 

 

Answer 2:

Because the students are bright!
