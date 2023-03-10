Math riddles with answers: Has anyone told you math can be interesting too? Don’t believe us? Try these math riddles!

Do books have emotions? Do they feel sad or happy or excited? Well, thank God they don’t, as in such a scenario, all our math textbooks would feel terrible. Ask a bunch of students as to what they like to study in their leisure time and most of them would point toward their literature textbooks. Almost all young minds are interested in stories, but not everybody is interested in solving problems.

However, the scenario can be changed, and we today pledge to do the same.

Can you solve the following math riddles?





Math Riddle 1:

How many times can you subtract 10 from 25?







Math Riddle 2:

Which special number stays the same even if you multiply it with the largest number in mind?

ANSWERS:





Answer 1:

Only once. Because after that you will have to subtract it from 15.

Answer 2:

Zero.