Math riddles with answers: Many are stumped by these tricky math riddles. Don't miss the fun!

What do you do to challenge your brain and enhance its power?

Scientists and health practitioners all over the globe have conducted several research over the years to list down activities that enhance brain power. Some researchers are of the view that brain power can be best enhanced by regular exercise. Moreover, they also say that exercise does not always involve the workout types that drain your energy and make you dread hitting the gym, playful and enjoyable activities like swimming, dancing, yoga, stretching, and more can also be helpful in enhancing brain power. Many health specialists are also of the view that an ample amount of sleep is also what makes the brain rest and enhances its performance. However, a small section of researchers also believes that challenging the brain on a frequent basis and performing difficult tasks like learning an instrument and brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand can also increase brain performance. Through these difficult activities, new patterns are formed in the brain, which thus, enhances its brain power.

What can be more difficult and fun for the brain than a set of exciting math puzzles? Today, we bring to you a set of exciting math riddles with answers that will trick your brain to think differently. Let's not waste any more moments and come straight to the math riddles.

Tricky math riddles with answers:

Math Riddle 1:

Are the ratios 1:5 and 5:: 25 equivalent?

Math Riddle 2:

If z= 2.7 and y= -9.3, then what is -5z-y?

Math Riddle 3:

If t+5, then what is -1.3t-1?

Math Riddle 4:

If c = 4, then what is c - 16.1?

Math Riddle 5:

If x= -7.6, then what is x+17.8?

Wondering where the answers are?

SCROLL DOWN FOR THE ANSWERS

ANSWERS

Answer:

Are the ratios 1:5 and 5:: 25 equivalent?

Answer:

Yes!

Answer:

If z= 2.7 and y= -9.3, then what is -5z-y?

Answer:

-4.2

Answer:

If t+5, then what is -1.3t-1?

Answer:

-7.5

Answer:

If c = 4, then what is c - 16.1?

Answer:

-12.1

Answer:

If x= -7.6, then what is x+17.8?

Answer:

10.2

Phew! These math riddles were clearly difficult. That is the magic of math. Mathematics puzzles have their own way to trick the brain. Math comes with not one but many elements, such as numbers, symbols, expressions, theorems, and formulae, all conspiring to tease our brains hard!

