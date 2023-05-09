Math riddles with answers: These math riddles are simply pure entertainment. Try them.
Math riddles are a good way to energize the brain. Try these exciting math riddles..
Feeling bored? Try these exciting math riddles.
Math riddles
MATH RIDDLE 1:
What did the little lobster get on its math test?
MATH RIDDLE 2:
I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is five more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?
ANSWERS:
Exciting about the answers? Here are the answers!
Answer to riddle 1:
Sea-plus
Answer to riddle 2:
Number 194
