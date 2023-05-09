Math riddles with answers: These math riddles are simply pure entertainment. Try them.

Feeling bored? Try these exciting math riddles.

Math riddles

ANSWERS:

Exciting about the answers? Here are the answers!

MATH RIDDLE 1:

What did the little lobster get on its math test?

Answer to riddle 1:

Sea-plus

MATH RIDDLE 2:

I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is five more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?

Answer to riddle 2:

Number 194