Math riddles with answers: Try these math riddles with your friends and family!

When was the last time you picked your school math book? Well, if you are over 20 something or older, and work in a field that has nothing to do with numbers, we can assume that you must have picked your school math book several years ago. But, in case you ever happen to open it, you will walk through a lane of sweet nostalgia. And oh, the amusement you will get once you realize the fact that you could once solve the hardest of equations back in school would be just something else. Not only will you get amazed by this fact, but you will also feel a sense of pride within yourself that the hidden mathematician in you could solve these equations once. But hey, would you be able to solve those math equations now, after so many years of handling life problems instead of math problems? Well, we doubt it, as most people who were actually great at mathematics back in school are now people who stumble at solving even the easiest of math problems. Why is this so?

Well, math remains the same, but the reason why people could solve math problems back in school but not when they turn adults is that math requires sheer practice. It demands one to be determined enough to solve as many questions as possible each passing day. Don't you remember what strategies you opted for to score good marks, not excellent, in mathematics back in school? Well, most math teachers and mathematicians advise students to practice at least 10 to 15 questions every day, so that they hold a strong command over the subject and its concepts. Not only concept clarity, but sheer practice is also what the subject demands so that the student holds a firm grip on the applicability of the concepts. Indeed, math is a tough subject that demands everyday practice. That's what makes math a boring and tiring subject!

Hey, we may be slightly wrong here! Not, many believe in this notion, but math can be a fun subject too. Don't believe this? These math riddles are fun.

Math Riddle 1:

What comes in the empty space?

1,8,27,64,?,216

Math Riddle 2:

What comes in the empty space?

A, Z, D, Y, G, X,??

Math Riddle 3:

What comes in the empty space?

CD, HI, MN,?

ANSWERS!

Answer:

125

Answer:

J, W

Answer:

RS