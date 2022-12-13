Meet the world’s most venomous snake, the Inland Taipan!

Snakes have always appeared to be mysterious, and moreover, dangerous beings to mankind.

While snakes may and may not be harmful, yet, the mere appearance of a snake is enough to make the blood run cold.

Snakes are reptiles having long, and often shiny, bodies with no legs. Their movement is possible by dragging their long bodies, often in form of loops.

Not many people know the fact that out of all 600 venomous species of snakes, around 400 of them are significantly harmless. Only 200 of these species can cause death or harm to humans. Despite this fact, the appearance of snakes is often enough to give chills.

What if we tell you that there is a snake whose mere bite is enough for over 100 people? Yes, we are talking about the Inland Taipan.

The Inland Taipan

As per the Australian Museum, the Inland Taipan is known as the Fierce Snake. This particular species of snake is often regarded as the most venomous snake in the world.

This particular snake is of a medium to large length. It has a strong body built. One may often find the Inland Taipan with a deep, rectangular-shaped head.

Talking about their routine, these snakes may be seen most active in the early half of the morning. At this time, they briefly bask and forage in or around deep soil cracks. Next, they retire to their shelters and spend the rest of the day there.