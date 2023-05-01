Met Gala 2023: Date, Theme, Guestlist, When and Where to watch, Livestream and More

Met Gala 2023: The biggest night of glitz and glamour, officially known as the Met Gala or Met Ball is set to take place today, May 1st. The attendees will be dressing up at their best, each being better than the last. The previous year's gala theme was "gilded glamour," which saw guests pay homage to a revolutionary era in American history. The Met Gala 2023 is also going to be a spectacle worth watching.

So, here is everything you need to know about this year’s gala.

The 2023 #MetGala will officially be held today. pic.twitter.com/YXUtxHK5Rk — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

It’s CONFIRMED RIHANNA WILL BE ATTENDING THE MET GALA 2023



AMINA MUADDI CONFIRMED IT pic.twitter.com/2Iy0gdgGbv — RihannasNavyBih (@ririnavybih) April 30, 2023

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Gala or the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. The event is held on the first Monday of May each year and is considered the most prominent fashion event in the world.

It brings together celebrities, fashion designers, and other influential figures in the fashion industry, who walk the red carpet in avant-garde, costumes and ensembles that adhere to a specific theme for that year's event. The themes are often tied to the museum's current exhibitions, and attendees are expected to dress in accordance with the theme.

The Met Gala 2023 date is set for May 1st, 2023.

What is the theme of Met Gala 2023?

The Met Gala 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” This year’s theme is to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most acclaimed fashion designers in the world. He designed Chanel's ready-to-wear and couture lines and had his own eponymous label. Additionally, he collaborated with Silvia Fendi to produce Fendi's ready-to-wear collections. Lagerfeld's aesthetic incorporated various cultural and historical influences, largely influenced by the Renaissance era. The attendees will have to honour the dress code, which is “in honour of Karl.”

Who is attending the Met Gala 2023?

The Met is attended by A-list celebrities, fashion designers, and other influential people in the industry. The guest list of the gala is kept secret, but it can be expected that top celebrities like Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Madonna, Dua Lipa and others.

Unfortunately, Blake Lively, who has served some of the best looks and ensembles over the years will not be attending this year’s Met Gala.

The event is expected to host over 600 people.

Who are the hosts of Met Gala 2023?

According to Vogue, this year's Met Gala will be hosted by Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour.

When and where to watch the Met Gala 2023?

Every year, the gala is hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Attendees are not allowed to bring in their phones, so what happens at the gala after the red carpet is a huge mystery. However, Vogue will be providing live streaming of the gala.

You can watch the Met Gala 2023 here.

Met Gala 2023 Time in India

The Met Gala 2023 will start at 6:00 pm EST on May 1st. For Indian viewers, the coveted gala will begin at 4:00 pm IST on May 2nd.

It can be expected that we will get to see some of the best looks this year. Now, all we have to do is sit tight, then dive into the biggest night of fashion.