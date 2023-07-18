The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging way to improve your knowledge and cognitive skills. We cover a wide range of topics including general awareness, static GK, India and world geography, history, polity, economy, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary. Each mini crossword puzzle contains a set of clues. Refer to the crossword clues or you can also use resources such as dictionaries or thesauruses to figure out the answers.

Studies have confirmed that crosswords help to expand your vocabulary, boost confidence, and stimulate thinking capacity. A study published in 2022 in the New England Journal of Medicine found that people who did crossword puzzles regularly were less likely to develop dementia.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh and learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: July 18, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. To cancel or invalidate by withdrawing or reversing. (6 letters)

2. Someone who translates for individuals or groups conversing in different languages. (11 letters)

Down:

3. The power to refuse to give assent to a bill passed by Parliament. (4 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: July 18, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Revoke

2. Interpreter

Down:

3. Veto

