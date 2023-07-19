The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging way to improve your knowledge and cognitive skills. We cover a wide range of topics including general awareness, static GK, India and world geography, history, polity, economy, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

Mini crosswords are a type of crossword puzzle that is smaller than a traditional crossword puzzle. Each mini crossword puzzle contains a set of clues. Refer to the crossword clues or you can also use resources such as dictionaries or thesauruses to figure out the answers.

Some of the benefits of solving mini crosswords include improving your vocabulary, boosting your memory, sharpening your problem-solving skills, reducing stress, and improving your mood.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh to learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: July 19, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. The only number not depicted in Roman numerals. (4 letters)

3. Refusing to be persuaded or to change one’s mind. (7 letters)

Down:

2. It expands on freezing. (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: July 19, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Zero

3. Adamant

Down:

2. Water

Did you enjoy this crossword?

