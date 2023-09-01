Mini Crossword with Answers: September 1, 2023
Mini Crossword is a daily crossword puzzle published on the Jagran Josh website. It is a challenging puzzle that covers a wide range of topics, from science and history to pop culture and current events. Solving the puzzles can help you improve your vocabulary, learn new facts, and sharpen your problem-solving skills.
To get started, try solving the easier clues first. If you get stuck, you can use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the correct words. With a bit of practice, you'll solve the trickiest clues quickly! Enjoy the Jagran Josh Mini Crossword!
Mini Crossword: September 1, 2023
Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:
Across:
1. The outermost layer of the Sun is called? (6 letters)
2. Name of Assam’s longest flyover. (8 letters)
Down:
3. Word for ‘Put/set someone's mind at rest.’ (8 letters)
Check the mini crossword answers below:
Across:
1. Corona
2. Nilachal
Down:
3. Reassure
