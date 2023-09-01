Mini Crossword with Answers: September 1, 2023

Mini Crossword: Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh. Follow the crossword clue to solve the crossword. Learn new English words. Check your general awareness, static GK facts, science technology, etc with our free mini crossword puzzles!
Jagran Josh Mini Crossword

Mini Crossword is a daily crossword puzzle published on the Jagran Josh website. It is a challenging puzzle that covers a wide range of topics, from science and history to pop culture and current events. Solving the puzzles can help you improve your vocabulary, learn new facts, and sharpen your problem-solving skills.

To get started, try solving the easier clues first. If you get stuck, you can use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the correct words. With a bit of practice, you'll solve the trickiest clues quickly! Enjoy the Jagran Josh Mini Crossword!

Mini Crossword: September 1, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

crossword

Across:

1. The outermost layer of the Sun is called? (6 letters)

2. Name of Assam’s longest flyover. (8 letters)

Down:

3. Word for ‘Put/set someone's mind at rest.’ (8 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: September 1, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

crossword answers 

Across:

1. Corona

2. Nilachal

Down:

3. Reassure

