Mini Crossword is a daily crossword puzzle published on the Jagran Josh website. It is a challenging puzzle that covers a wide range of topics, from science and history to pop culture and current events. Solving the puzzles can help you improve your vocabulary, learn new facts, and sharpen your problem-solving skills.

Personality Test: Your Lip Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

To get started, try solving the easier clues first. If you get stuck, you can use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the correct words. With a bit of practice, you'll solve the trickiest clues quickly! Enjoy the Jagran Josh Mini Crossword!

Mini Crossword: September 1, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. The outermost layer of the Sun is called? (6 letters)

2. Name of Assam’s longest flyover. (8 letters)

Down:

3. Word for ‘Put/set someone's mind at rest.’ (8 letters)

Optical Illusion: You Have Laser Vision If You Can Spot The Car With Headlights On!

Brain Test: You Are Highly Attentive If You Can Find The Mistake Within 7 Seconds!

Mini Crossword with Answers: September 1, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Corona

2. Nilachal

Down:

3. Reassure

Free Personality Test: Find Out Your Personality Type!

Also read: Personality Test: Your Thumb Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Neck Length Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Hairstyle Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also read: ऐसी तर्जनी ऊँगली वाले होते हैं बुद्धिमान, मिलता है बड़ा पद, धन, और सम्मान