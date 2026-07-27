The medal tally of Mirabai Chanu was already a standout as an example of perseverance and consistency at the highest level. And now she has become the first athlete to win a gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold medal in CWG weightlifting category with a total lift of 190 kg. The win also marks a three consecutive gold medal win for her at the Commonwealth Games.

This victory brought her career full circle. She returned as the top lifter in her weight class after twelve years in the same Scottish city. Mirabai won her first international silver medal in Glasgow back in 2014.

Official Indian Olympic Association records confirm her total count now stands at four Commonwealth Games medals.