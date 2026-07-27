From Glasgow 2014 to Glasgow 2026: How Mirabai Chanu Medal Tally Built India’s Greatest CWG Weightlifting Legacy
Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow. After starting her international journey with a silver medal in 2014, she has built one of the most successful careers in Indian sports history.
The medal tally of Mirabai Chanu was already a standout as an example of perseverance and consistency at the highest level. And now she has become the first athlete to win a gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold medal in CWG weightlifting category with a total lift of 190 kg. The win also marks a three consecutive gold medal win for her at the Commonwealth Games.
This victory brought her career full circle. She returned as the top lifter in her weight class after twelve years in the same Scottish city. Mirabai won her first international silver medal in Glasgow back in 2014.
Official Indian Olympic Association records confirm her total count now stands at four Commonwealth Games medals.
What is Mirabai Chanu's Medal Count and Career Record?
Chanu has consistently delivered strong performances across the Olympic Games, World Championships, and Commonwealth Games.
And this is how Mirabai Chanu International Medal Tally looks like after her CWG 2026 win:
|
Tournament
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total Medals
|
Olympic Games
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
World Championships
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
Commonwealth Games
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
Asian Championships
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Career Total
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
9
Data Source: International Weightlifting Federation and Olympic Archives
Mirabai Chanu: Key Achievements and Personal Best Records
Chanu's career includes several major milestones on the international level.
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At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics she won a silver medal in the 49kg event by lifting 202kg overall.
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She set a world record in the 49kg clean and jerk event at the 2021 Asian Championships after successfully lifting 119kg.
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Her gold at the 2017 World Championships in Anaheim happened after a 22 year break for India.
Mirabai Chanu’s gold medal in the Commonwealth Games at Glasgow marks her most recent victory. The victory is historic too as she remains the only Indian weightlifter to win three consecutive gold medals in Commonwealth Games history.
Queen of RECORDS! 🏋️— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 26, 2026
𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐥. 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬! 👑
Mirabai Chanu stamps her authority on the 48kg class with a dominant show at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026.
Watch Glasgow 2026, LIVE NOW exclusively on Sony Sports Network TV channels and Sony LIV.… pic.twitter.com/sHxwKkj7cI
Mirabai's Achievements are a Legacy Built on Hard Work
Chanu started out by carrying bundles of firewood in her home state of Manipur. Over the years she worked her way up through injuries tough training routines and high pressure competitions.
Her steady performance over the last decade has earned her national honours which includes the Padma Shri and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. Today she remains a guiding example for young athletes across India.
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