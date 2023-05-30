MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma: Who is the Better IPL Captain? Record Comparison

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the greatest cricket captains in history. Under his leadership, the Indian national cricket team has won numerous world championships like the ICC Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni has also played in 11 IPL finals from 2008-2023. As captain of the Chennai Super Kings, MSD has secured a spot in the final a record 10 times and won five times.

On the other hand, is Rohit Sharma, the present captain of the Indian team and the captain of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians since 2013. He has won the IPL five times since 2013 as captain of MI. He also played for Deccan Chargers and played in the 2009 IPL final.

Fans often debate who is the better captain between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. On the international stage, there’s no comparison between the two, considering MSD captained the Indian team for a decade and won multiple championships. However, in the Indian Premier League, both Sharma and Dhoni have enjoyed remarkable success.

MI and CSK rivalry is the most famous in IPL, and both teams have won the title five times. CSK has played 10 finals overall, all under MSD’s captaincy, while MI has never lost an IPL final under Rohit Sharma’s command.

MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma: Total Games Played as Captain and Win Percentage

Player MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) Rohit Sharma (MI) Span as Captain 2008-2023 2013-2023 Match 226 158 Won 133 87 Lost 91 67 Tied 0 4 Draw 0 0 NR 2 0 W/L 1.46 1.29 %W 58.84 55.06 %L 40.26 42.4 % Tied 0 2.53 % Draw 0 0 %NR 0.88 0 % 59.37 56.32

The overall win percentage of MS Dhoni is better than that of Rohit Sharma. MSD has won 59.37% of the games, while Sharma has won 56.32%.

They both have won the IPL title five times, but MSD has played more games, won more games, and qualified for the playoffs more times as captain. MI has become infamous for performing erratically. They often start from the bottom of the points table and dramatically end up winning the championship.

However, CSK has been playing consistently since the very first edition of IPL. In the 14 seasons they’ve been a part of, CSK has reached the playoffs 12 times.

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma: Individual Record in IPL