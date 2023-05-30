Breaking

MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma: Who is the Better IPL Captain? Record Comparison

Long-time Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma have won the Indian Premier League title five times. Check who is the better IPL captain between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.
MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma IPL Record Comparison

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the greatest cricket captains in history. Under his leadership, the Indian national cricket team has won numerous world championships like the ICC Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni has also played in 11 IPL finals from 2008-2023. As captain of the Chennai Super Kings, MSD has secured a spot in the final a record 10 times and won five times.

On the other hand, is Rohit Sharma, the present captain of the Indian team and the captain of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians since 2013. He has won the IPL five times since 2013 as captain of MI. He also played for Deccan Chargers and played in the 2009 IPL final.

Fans often debate who is the better captain between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. On the international stage, there’s no comparison between the two, considering MSD captained the Indian team for a decade and won multiple championships. However, in the Indian Premier League, both Sharma and Dhoni have enjoyed remarkable success.

MI and CSK rivalry is the most famous in IPL, and both teams have won the title five times. CSK has played 10 finals overall, all under MSD’s captaincy, while MI has never lost an IPL final under Rohit Sharma’s command.

MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma: Total Games Played as Captain and Win Percentage

Player

MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS)

Rohit  Sharma (MI)

Span as Captain

2008-2023

2013-2023

Match

226

158

Won

133

87

Lost

91

67

Tied

0

4

Draw

0

0

NR

2

0

W/L

1.46

1.29

%W

58.84

55.06

%L

40.26

42.4

% Tied

0

2.53

% Draw

0

0

%NR

0.88

0

%

59.37

56.32

The overall win percentage of MS Dhoni is better than that of Rohit Sharma. MSD has won 59.37% of the games, while Sharma has won 56.32%.

They both have won the IPL title five times, but MSD has played more games, won more games, and qualified for the playoffs more times as captain. MI has become infamous for performing erratically. They often start from the bottom of the points table and dramatically end up winning the championship.

However, CSK has been playing consistently since the very first edition of IPL. In the 14 seasons they’ve been a part of, CSK has reached the playoffs 12 times.

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma: Individual Record in IPL

Player

MS Dhoni

Rohit Sharma

YEAR

Career

Career

MATch

243

250

NO

28

87

RUNS

6211

5082

HS

109*

84*

AVG

29.58

38.79

BF

4776

3739

SR

130.05

135.92

100

1

0

50

42

24

4S

554

349

6S

257

239

CT

98

142

ST

0

42

 
Next