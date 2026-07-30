India’s Medal Tally Grows! Murali Sreeshankar Becomes First Indian to Win Two Commonwealth Games Long Jump Medals

India’s medal tally continues to grow each day at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Murali Sreeshankar has done it again and lifted the silver medal in the men’s long jump category with the best effort of 8.09 metres.

With this win he became the first Indian athlete who won two Commonwealth Games medals in the men’s long jump event. He won the first silver medal at Birmingham 2022 and this medal at Glasgow makes his achievement very special.

This medal also increases India’s overall tally in the Commonwealth Games and now India has a total of 13 medals. Here is a look at his performance in Glasgow along with his career so far, and his records.

Murali Sreeshankar’s Performance At A Glance

Here is a quick overview of Murali’s performance in the sports: