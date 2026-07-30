India’s Medal Tally Grows! Murali Sreeshankar Becomes First Indian to Win Two Commonwealth Games Long Jump Medals
Murali Sreeshankar became the first Indian with two Commonwealth Games long jump medals after winning silver in Glasgow. Here is everything you need to know about him and his career timeline.
India’s medal tally continues to grow each day at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Murali Sreeshankar has done it again and lifted the silver medal in the men’s long jump category with the best effort of 8.09 metres.
With this win he became the first Indian athlete who won two Commonwealth Games medals in the men’s long jump event. He won the first silver medal at Birmingham 2022 and this medal at Glasgow makes his achievement very special.
This medal also increases India’s overall tally in the Commonwealth Games and now India has a total of 13 medals. Here is a look at his performance in Glasgow along with his career so far, and his records.
Murali Sreeshankar’s Performance At A Glance
Here is a quick overview of Murali’s performance in the sports:
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Detail
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Information
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Event
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Men’s Long Jump Final, Commonwealth Games 2026
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Venue
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Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
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Gold
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Tajay Gayle from Jamaica, with 8.15m
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Silver
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Murali Sreeshankar from India with 8.09m
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Bronze
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Stephen Mackenzie from Scotland with 8.08m
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India’s other finalist
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Lokesh Sathyanathan scored 5th place with 7.97m
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India’s medal tally after this event
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13 medals (2 gold, 8 silver, 3 bronze)
Murali Sreeshankar Biography
Here is a simple overview of Murali Shankar’s biography:
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Detail
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Information
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Full Name
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Murali Sreeshankar
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Date of Birth
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27 March 1999
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Birthplace
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Palakkad, Kerala, India
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Height
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1.8 m (5 ft 11 in)
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Coach
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His father S. Murali
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Father
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S. Murali is silver medallist in triple jump at South Asian Games
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Mother
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K.S. Bijimol is also a silver medallist in 800m at 1992 Asian Junior Championships
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Education
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Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics
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Personal Best
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8.41m (set in 2023)
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National Record
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8.36m (Federation Cup, April 2022)
Murali Sreeshankar’s Career Timeline
Murali won a gold medal at the Federation Cup and it was his personal best jump of 7.99m. He also broke the national record with a 8.20m jump. Here is a simple career timeline of Murali Sreeshankar:
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Year
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Achievement
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2018
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Murali won gold at the Federation Cup with a personal best of 7.99m. Moreover, he broke the national record with an 8.20m jump
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2019
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He became first Indian long jumper who qualified for World Athletics Championships
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2021
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Murali set new national record of 8.26m and also qualified for Tokyo Olympics
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2021 (Tokyo Olympics)
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Jumped 7.69m in qualifying round, did not reach final
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2022
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He won silver at Commonwealth Games Birmingham with an 8.08m jump
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2022
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Murali finished 7th at World Athletics Championships with a 7.96m
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2022
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Set national record of 8.36m at Federation Cup
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2023
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Won silver at Asian Athletics Championships with 8.37m, sealed Paris Olympics quota
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2023
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Won silver at Asian Games Hangzhou
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2023
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Set personal best of 8.41m
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2024 (April)
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Suffered knee injury during training, ruled out of Paris Olympics
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2024
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Underwent knee surgery in Doha, Qatar
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2026
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Won silver at Commonwealth Games Glasgow with 8.09m jump, becomes first Indian with two CWG long jump medals
Why is this Win Historic?
Sreeshankar’s win is not just another medal as it holds importance for Indian athletics for so many reasons.
First reason is that Murali is the first Indian to win two Commonwealth Games medals in the men’s long jump. Overall India has won 5 medals in long jump at the Commonwealth Games but Sreeshankar is the only one with two podium finishes.
Another reason that this medal is also one of India’s greatest field event achievements is because Murali won it after recovering from a career threatening knee injury.
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