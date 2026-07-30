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India’s Medal Tally Grows! Murali Sreeshankar Becomes First Indian to Win Two Commonwealth Games Long Jump Medals

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 13:55 IST

Murali Sreeshankar became the first Indian with two Commonwealth Games long jump medals after winning silver in Glasgow. Here is everything you need to know about him and his career timeline.

Murali Sreeshankar Becomes First Indian to Win Two Commonwealth Games Long Jump Medals
Murali Sreeshankar Becomes First Indian to Win Two Commonwealth Games Long Jump Medals

India’s medal tally continues to grow each day at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Murali Sreeshankar has done it again and lifted the silver medal in the men’s long jump category with the best effort of 8.09 metres.

With this win he became the first Indian athlete who won two Commonwealth Games medals in the men’s long jump event. He won the first silver medal at Birmingham 2022 and this medal at Glasgow makes his achievement very special. 

This medal also increases India’s overall tally in the Commonwealth Games and now India has a total of 13 medals. Here is a look at his performance in Glasgow along with his career so far, and his records. 

Murali Sreeshankar’s Performance At A Glance

Here is a quick overview of Murali’s performance in the sports: 

Detail

Information

Event

Men’s Long Jump Final, Commonwealth Games 2026

Venue

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Gold

Tajay Gayle from Jamaica, with 8.15m

Silver

Murali Sreeshankar from India with 8.09m

Bronze

Stephen Mackenzie from Scotland with 8.08m

India’s other finalist

Lokesh Sathyanathan scored 5th place with  7.97m

India’s medal tally after this event

13 medals (2 gold, 8 silver, 3 bronze)

Murali Sreeshankar Biography

Here is a simple overview of Murali Shankar’s biography: 

Detail

Information

Full Name

Murali Sreeshankar

Date of Birth

27 March 1999

Birthplace

Palakkad, Kerala, India

Height

1.8 m (5 ft 11 in)

Coach

His father S. Murali 

Father

S. Murali is silver medallist in triple jump at South Asian Games

Mother

K.S. Bijimol is also a silver medallist in 800m at 1992 Asian Junior Championships

Education

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics

Personal Best

8.41m (set in 2023)

National Record

8.36m (Federation Cup, April 2022)

Murali Sreeshankar’s Career Timeline

Murali won a gold medal at the Federation Cup and it was his personal best jump of 7.99m. He also broke the national record with a 8.20m jump. Here is a simple career timeline of Murali Sreeshankar: 

Year

Achievement

2018

Murali won gold at the Federation Cup with a personal best of 7.99m. Moreover, he broke the national record with an 8.20m jump 

2019

He became first Indian long jumper who qualified for World Athletics Championships

2021

Murali set new national record of 8.26m and also qualified for Tokyo Olympics

2021 (Tokyo Olympics)

Jumped 7.69m in qualifying round, did not reach final

2022

He won silver at Commonwealth Games Birmingham with an 8.08m jump

2022

Murali finished 7th at World Athletics Championships with a 7.96m

2022

Set national record of 8.36m at Federation Cup

2023

Won silver at Asian Athletics Championships with 8.37m, sealed Paris Olympics quota

2023

Won silver at Asian Games Hangzhou

2023

Set personal best of 8.41m

2024 (April)

Suffered knee injury during training, ruled out of Paris Olympics

2024

Underwent knee surgery in Doha, Qatar

2026

Won silver at Commonwealth Games Glasgow with 8.09m jump, becomes first Indian with two CWG long jump medals

Why is this Win Historic?

Sreeshankar’s win is not just another medal as it holds importance for Indian athletics for so many reasons. 

First reason is that Murali is the first Indian to win two Commonwealth Games medals in the men’s long jump. Overall India has won 5 medals in long jump at the Commonwealth Games but Sreeshankar is the only one with two podium finishes. 

Another reason that this medal is also one of India’s greatest field event achievements is because Murali won it after recovering from a career threatening knee injury. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 13:55 IST

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