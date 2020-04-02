NASA at Home: Space agency launches website loaded with e-books, videos & more amidst COVID-19

At the time when most parts of the world are under complete lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, NASA launched a website for kids and families which will engage them with its discoveries, researches etc. in the form of podcasts, e-books, etc. - all at the comfort of their home. The new program by NASA is called NASA at Home.

NASA took to twitter to announce this. The tweet states that the people were requesting for more things to do with NASA at Home and now everything ranging from do-it-yourself projects, virtual tours of the solar system to amazing space images- all are at the same place. People can also interact with scientists via Instagram live. You can visit nasa.gov/nasaathome and check out yourself for the stuff you might be interested in.

Bettina Inclán, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of Communications says, “We know people everywhere, especially students, are looking for ways to get out of the house without leaving their house. NASA has a way for them to look to the skies and see themselves in space with their feet planted safely on the ground, but their imaginations are free to explore everywhere they go. We’ve put that information at their fingertips. We hope everyone takes a few moments to explore NASA at Home.”

In addition to the NASA at Home, NASA Television is running a special home-based program on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This special program consists of recent mission events and news, conversations with astronauts on the International Space Station, educational looks at science, technology and exploration topics, and historical programs from the agency’s storied past.

At the time of coronavirus crisis when most parts of the world are under complete lockdown, NASA aims for a special initiative to allow users around the globe to explore the space - at the comfort of their homes. Now, with NASA at Home, practice self-isolation while staying at home.