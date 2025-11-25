National Milk Day 2025: Date, History, Theme, and Significance

In India, the birthday of Dr. Verghese Kurien also known as the Father of the White Revolution is observed on November 26 of every year as National Milk Day. It is observed in his memory in order to remember his pioneering work that made India a milk-deficit country into the largest milk producer of the world. During National Milk Day, the nutritional, economic and rural livelihoods of the whole nation are emphasized on the significance of milk. National Milk Day: History and Background National Milk Day is celebrated on 26th November every year in honor of the birthday of Dr. Kurien.

It was instituted in 2014 by the Indian government and the Indian Dairy Association in memory of the outstanding contribution of Dr. Kurien to the dairy revolution of India through Operation Flood program started in 1970.

Operation flood linked millions of rural milk producers with urban milk markets, and the milk production and the incomes of farmers multiplied many times.

Theme of National Milk Day 2025 National Milk Day 2025 has not yet been proclaimed to have an official theme.

Sustainability, empowering the dairy farmer, nutrition to the whole population and innovation in the dairy industry have all been explored in the past.

The topic tends to be in line with the latest changes and trends, and in the direction of inclusive development, the awareness of the nutritional significance of milk. Significance of National Milk Day Indian families consider milk as a must have in their homes and an obligatory component of the daily food, which is abundant in calcium, protein, vitamins, and minerals, which is essential in growing and maintaining good health. Since 1998, India has been the largest world producer of milk through production of more than 22 percent of the global milk.

The dairy industry has a role to play of about 5.3 percent of GDP in the country and it assists in supporting millions of small and marginal farmers, particularly women. The National Milk Day honors the financial liberation of these millions of people who rely on dairy farming as a source of livelihood. National Milk Day Objectives The legacy of Honor Dr. Verghese Kurien and the triumph of the White Revolution.

Promote the use of milk as a means of attaining nutritional security amongst all the age groups.

Improve the awareness on sustainable and inclusive dairy farming practices.

Promote innovations and technological transformation in dairy production and dairy processing.

Emphasize the importance of the dairy industry to rural development and poverty reduction.

Encourage policy-making discourse to empower the dairy business even more.