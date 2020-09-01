National Nutrition Week 2020: Theme, History and Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the latest address of Mann ki Baat noted that the month of September will be observed as Poshan Maah that is Nutrition month. He focussed that nation and nutrition are very closely interrelated. He recalled - "Yatha Annam Tatha Mannam." It means that mental and intellectual development is directly related to the quality of our food intake.

He also highlighted that nutrition and proper nourishment play a crucial role in helping children and students to attain their optimum potential. Therefore, it is necessary that children be well-nourished and the mother needs to receive proper nourishment. Further, he added that nutrition is not merely eating but getting essential nutrients like salts, vitamins, etc.

He also said that just like in a Class there is a Monitor, so in the same way, there should be a Nutrition Monitor. Just like the Report Card, there should be a Nutrition Card that should also be introduced. On My Gov portal, during the course of Nutrition Month, a food and nutrition quiz, as well as meme competition, will be organised. He also urged the listeners to participate. He informed about the Statue of Unity where a unique kind of nutrition park has also been created. Anyone can witness there and gain knowledge related to nutrition along with fun and frolic.

Agricultural Fund of India is being created. It will consist of information related to crops that are grown in each district and their related nutritional value. Prime Minister also asked the listeners to eat nutritious food and stay healthy during the nutrition month.

Therefore, National Nutrition Week is observed every year from 1st September to 7th September to aware people about the importance of nutrition for the Human Body and well being of health. People should include a healthy diet in their daily routine like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, fat-free milk, etc. full of nutrition which not only helps in growth but also make the immune system strong.

National Nutrition Week 2018: Theme

The theme for National Nutrition Week 2020 is 'Eat Right, Bite by Bite'.

The theme for National Nutrition Week 2018 is 'Go Further with Food' and in 2017 was 'Optimal Infant & Young Child Feeding Practices: Better Child Health'.

This time theme focuses on the main source of nutrition which should be chosen wisely and requires you to explore the nutritious food options which are provided by mother nature. Also, nutrition week propagates a holistic approach towards a healthier society by one theme at a time.

National Nutrition Week: History

National Nutrition Week was initiated in March 1973 by the members of the American Dietetic Association (now the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics) to deliver the nutrition education message to the public while promoting the profession of dietetics. In 1980 the public showed great response towards it and the weeklong celebration expanded to become a month-long observance.

In the year 1982 National Nutrition week celebration was started by the Central Government in India. The campaign was started to spread awareness and encourage people as a society to understand the importance of nutrition and adopt a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. We all know that malnutrition is one of the main hurdles in the overall development of the country which is necessary to overcome it and to curb it National Nutrition Week is celebrated.

World Blood Donor Day 2020

Importance of Nutrition

Nutrition is the science or practice of consuming and utilising foods. Food provides our body with energy, protein, essential fats, vitamins, and minerals to live, grow, and function properly. Therefore, a balanced diet is important for good health and well being. It is said that an unhealthy diet increases the risk of many diet-related diseases.

Good Nutrition is necessary because

- With a poor diet, well-being is reduced.

- Helps to manage a healthy weight.

- Maintains the immune system.

- Provide energy.

- Delays the effect of Ageing.

- Reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

- Healthy eating also affects your mood positively.

- A healthy diet increases life span.

- Also, a healthy diet increases focus.

Do you know that the human body requires seven major types of nutrients? All the nutrients don't provide energy but still are important like water and fiber. Even micronutrients are also important but are required in smaller amounts. The essential organic compounds are vitamins that the body cannot synthesise.

What is Malnutrition?

Malnutrition is a physical state of an unbalanced nutrition level. It can be due to undernutrition or overnutrition. Do you know that undernutrition can be caused due to a lack of calories, protein, or other nutrients? On the other hand, overnutrition is eating too many calories. Someone eats more calories than their body needs and leads to the malnourished condition. Maybe they are not eating nutritious food like fruits, vegetables, proteins, whole grains, etc., which can result in vitamin, mineral, or protein deficiencies. Malnutrition especially in young children can lead to stunted growth, developmental delays, and more sickness due to poor immune function. It is important that malnutrition is diagnosed in a timely manner.

Therefore, we can say that a balanced diet plays an important role in our life to be healthy and for that proper knowledge about nutrition is very necessary. So, to make people aware of healthy life and proper intake of diet National Nutrition Week is celebrated from 1 to 7 September every year.

World Environment Day 2020

Important Days and Dates in September 2020