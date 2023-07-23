National Parent's Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to wish your Parents

National Parents Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July, and it is a day to celebrate the love and care that parents give to their children. It is a time to show appreciation for all that they have done for us.

Parents are the most important people in everyone’s lives. They are the ones who love us unconditionally, support us through thick and thin, and always have our best interests at heart.

On this National Parents Day, take out some time to thank your parents for everything they have done for you.

Here are some wishes, quotes and messages to wish your parents and let them know how much you appreciate them.

National Parent's Day 2023: Wishes

Thank you for everything you have done for me, Mom and Dad. I am so grateful to have you in my life.

You are the best parents a child could ask for. I am so lucky to have you in my life.

Happy Parents Day! I love you both more than words can say.

You have taught me so much about life and love. I am so grateful for your guidance and support.

You have always been there for me, through thick and thin. I know I can always count on you.

Happy Parents Day to the best parents in the world! I love you both very much.

National Parent’s Day 2023: Quotes

“Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them.”- Oscar Wilde

“The greatest gift a parent can give a child is unconditional love. As a child wanders and strays, finding his bearings, he needs a sense of absolute love from a parent. There’s nothing wrong with tough love, as long as the love is unconditional.” - George W. Bush

“The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.” - Honore de Balzac

"A mother's love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible." - Marion C. Garretty

“My parents are my backbone. Still are. They’re the only group that will support you if you score zero or you score 40.” - Kobe Bryant

National Parent's Day 2023: Messages