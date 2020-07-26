Happy Parents’ Day 2020 (26 July): Quotes, Messages, Wishes, Facebook & WhatsApp Status for Loved Ones

Happy Parents' Day 2020: Wish your parents on this national parents day 2020 with these special quotes, messages, wishes, Facebook & WhatsApp status. The 4th Sunday of July is being celebrated as National Parents Day, every year. Our parents have done so much for us that we should be thankful to them every day but if you haven’t said anything to them for a long time, then this day is a big reason to do so. Here we have given you some ideas which you might like to share with your parents.

Happy Parents' Day 2020 (26 July): Quotes, Message, Wishes, Facebook & WhatsApp Status for Loved Ones

- Love & guidance of parents can get a child anywhere and everywhere in life. Thank you, mom and dad, for always encouraging me. Happy parent’s day!

- Dear mom and dad, you guys make my everyday special just by being yourself. Thank you for motivating me every day in your special way. Happy parent’s day!

- I was born fortunate because I was born to the most lovable parents in the world. Thanks for making my life so awesome. Happy Parents’ Day!

- Dear mom and dad, you two have always been my source of inspiration. Lots of love and respect. Wishing both of you a happy parent’s day!

- Dear, Mom and Dad, Thank you for the most glorious gift of all, the gift of your unconditional love. Happy Parents Day!

- Dear Dad & Mom, Happy Parents’ Day! Thank you for guiding me through my life like a coach and supporting me like a true companion!

- Dear Dad & Mom, just wishing you both a very Happy Parent’s Day! Always keep smiling & giving me pocket money, lol!

- Dear Dad & Mom, you both have always taught me the true values of life and encouraged me to be a better person every day. Just want to say Happy Parents’ Day & I love you!

National Parent’s Day 2020: History and Significance

