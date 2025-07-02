National Sports Policy 2025: Key Pillars, Objectives and Significance

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the National Sports Policy on July 1, 2025. This move can be seen as a significant effort to strengthen India's athletic culture and establish the nation as a prominent global sports powerhouse.

The recently passed policy seeks to create a strong, athlete-centric ecosystem, promote economic growth, and incorporate sports into everyday life. The strategy, which prioritizes quality, inclusion, infrastructure accessibility, and community participation nationwide, was developed after significant stakeholder consultation.

5 Key Pillars of New Sports Policy

National Sports Federations (NSFs), athletes, subject matter experts, Central Ministries, NITI Aayog, State Governments, and public stakeholders all participated in lengthy consultations that resulted in the NSP 2025. The five main pillars of the policy are: