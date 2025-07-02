Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
National Sports Policy 2025: Key Pillars, Objectives and Significance

The National Sports Policy 2025 aims to transform India into a global sporting powerhouse by 2047, focusing on five key pillars: global excellence, economic and social development, mass participation, and education integration.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 2, 2025, 18:25 IST

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the National Sports Policy on July 1, 2025. This move can be seen as a significant effort to strengthen India's athletic culture and establish the nation as a prominent global sports powerhouse. 

The recently passed policy seeks to create a strong, athlete-centric ecosystem, promote economic growth, and incorporate sports into everyday life. The strategy, which prioritizes quality, inclusion, infrastructure accessibility, and community participation nationwide, was developed after significant stakeholder consultation.

5 Key Pillars of New Sports Policy

National Sports Federations (NSFs), athletes, subject matter experts, Central Ministries, NITI Aayog, State Governments, and public stakeholders all participated in lengthy consultations that resulted in the NSP 2025. The five main pillars of the policy are: 

  • Integration with Education

  • Sports for Economic Development

  • Sports for Social Development

  • Sports as a People's Movement

  • Excellence on the Global Stage (NEP 2020).

Objective of New Sports Policy

With the help of the National Sports Policy 2025, India will become a world-class sporting nation and produce citizens who are healthier, more involved, and more empowered.

  • Promote widespread participation in sports and physical exercise.

  • Establish an effective sports environment to support the performance and long-term success of top athletes.

  • Integrate education and sports to encourage all-around development.

  • Encourage travel to India for sports tourism.

  • Encourage the manufacturing of athletic items and utilize corporate and governmental support.

India as a Strong Contender for Olympics 2036

The new strategy replaces the National Sports strategy of 2001 and lays out a comprehensive and imaginative plan to make India a major player in international sports. India's national sports policy also positions the country as a serious contender to win major international competitions, such as the 2036 Olympic Games.

