National Unity Day Quiz: GK Question And Answers On Rashrtriya Ekta Diwas

National Unity Day Quiz: National Unity Day On October 31 celebrates the birth of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He was a prominent leader of India’s Independence Struggle. The day marks the importance of unity, integrity and diversity in the nation. National Unity Day also promotes a sense of togetherness and encourages regardless of cultural, linguistic or regional differences.

Learn and understand more about the day with the quiz below.

1. When is National Unity Day celebrated in India?

A) October 2nd

B) October 31st

C) August 15th

D) November 26th

Ans. c

Explanation: The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who had a major role in the political integration of India.

2. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is often referred to as the "Iron Man of India" for his role in:

A) India's struggle for independence

B) Promoting yoga and meditation

C) Uniting the princely states of India

D) Founding the Indian National Congress

Ans. c

Explanation: His commitment to national integration in the newly independent country was total and uncompromising, earning him the title 'Iron Man of India'.

3. Which of the following was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's significant contribution to India's history?

A) Leading the Quit India Movement

B) Drafting the Indian Constitution

C) Unifying the country after independence

D) Establishing India's first space agency

Ans. C

Explanation: Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's achievement of the integration of princely states is considered the most significant contribution to modern India.

4. In which year did Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel become the first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs of India?

A) 1942

B) 1947

C) 1950

D) 1955

Ans. B

Explanation: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister between 1947 to 1950.

5. Which of the following states was not one of the princely states that Sardar Patel successfully integrated into India?

A) Hyderabad

B) Jammu and Kashmir

C) Junagadh

D) Bikaner

Ans. B

Explanation: Initially, Hyderabad, Junagarh, Jammu and Kashmir were the princely states that did not accept the instrument of accession to the union of India.

6. National Unity Day is also called "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" in which Indian language?

A) Hindi

B) Tamil

C) Bengali

D) Kannada

Ans. A

Explanation: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is the Hindi term used for National Unity Day to reach more masses.

7. National Unity Day promotes the values of:

A) Tolerance and diversity

B) Communalism and division

C) Secularism and separatism

D) Discrimination and prejudice

Ans. A

Explanation: National Unity Day is a day to pledge to uphold the values of secularism and tolerance and to work together to build a strong and united India.

8. The "Statue of Unity," the world's tallest statue, is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and is located in which Indian state?

A) Gujarat

B) Rajasthan

C) Punjab

D) Uttar Pradesh

Ans. Gujarat

Explanation: The statue is located in Gujarat on the Narmada River in the Kevadiya colony, facing the Sardar Sarovar Dam 100 kilometres (62 mi) southeast of the city of Vadodara.

9. National Unity Day aims to foster a sense of unity and integrity among the citizens of India, regardless of their:

A) Ethnicity

B) Language

C) Religion

D) All of the above

Ans. D

Explanation: National Unity Day promotes national integration among citizens of India as well as maintains unity on different levels.

