National Unity Day 2023: Unknown Facts to Know About Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is celebrated in India on October 31 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India. Patel played a key role in the political integration of India and was the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India.

National Unity Day is an important day for Indians to remember the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and to reaffirm our commitment to the unity and integrity of our country.

Patel was born in 1875 in Nadiad, Gujarat, and was a lawyer by profession. He joined the Indian National Congress in 1917 and quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the party's foremost leaders.

Patel was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi and played a key role in the Indian independence movement. He was also a strong advocate for Hindu-Muslim unity and worked to bridge the gap between the two communities.

He is remembered as the "Iron Man of India" for his strong leadership and his unwavering commitment to the unity and integrity of the nation.

#WATCH | Chandrayaan-3 success celebrated during National Unity Day parade in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar pic.twitter.com/UK68WgGUpG — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

What Is the History of National Unity Day?

National Unity Day was first celebrated in India in 2014 by the Narendra Modi government. The day is celebrated to honour Patel's legacy and to promote national unity and integration.

On National Unity Day, people from all walks of life come together to celebrate the diversity of India and reaffirm their commitment to the unity and integrity of the nation. A number of events are organised on this day, including cultural performances, educational programs, and "Runs for Unity."

What Is the Significance of National Unity Day?

The day is significant because it is a reminder of the importance of national unity and integration in India. India is a diverse country with a wide range of cultures, religions, and languages. National Unity Day is a day to celebrate this diversity and to reaffirm our commitment to the unity and integrity of the nation.

National Unity Day is also a reminder of the need to be vigilant against forces that seek to divide the country. India has a long history of communal harmony, but there have also been times when the country has been torn apart by religious and sectarian violence. National Unity Day is a day to pledge to uphold the values of secularism and tolerance and to work together to build a strong and united India.

What are Some Unknown Facts About Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel?

Here are some facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: