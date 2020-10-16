Navratri 2020: Dates, History, Celebrations, Colours and Significance

Navratri 2020: The significance of the Navratri can be observed across India. The Navratri festival is celebrated in India in several regions with the most zeal. In West Bengal, it is celebrated as Durga Puja. In Gujarat, Navratri is the representation of nightlife. People wear colourful costumes, there are loudspeakers and packed stadiums of people with full of excitement performing Garba. Every street is lit up.

We can say that Navratri is translated into nine nights which is a celebration of nine forms of goddesses, the supreme being, creator, and destroyer of elements. Among the deities, she represents feminity.

According to the Hindu Calendar, Navratri falls in the month of Ashwin in the Ritu season of Sharad and so is named as Sharad Navratri or Sharadiya Navratri.

Navaratri Types

1. Sharad Navratri

It falls on Shukla Paksha of the Month of Ashwin, mainly September/October as per Gregorian Calendar.

2. Chaitra Navratri

It falls on Shukla Paksha of the month of Chaitra, mainly falls in the month of March/April. This also marks the new year of the Hindu Lunar calendar.

3 and 4rth are Ashad and Magha Navratri

These are also known as secret Navratris. These are observed by Sadhaks to attain the Siddhi.

Therefore, from 17 October, 2020, Shardiya Navratri is beginning. It is the most popular Navratri and significant of all Navratris. Therefore, Shardiya Navratri is also called as Maha Navratri.

In Navratri each day is dedicated to the incarnation of Durga. And after the ninth day that is the tenth day in some regions, Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is observed which marks the victory of Lord Rama over King Ravana.

The festival of Navratri also revolves around the legend of the battle between goddess Durga and demon Mahishasura. In the battle, Mahishasura is defeated and signifies the victory of good over evil.

On this occasion, people do fasting and others gorge on festive feasts. Some devotees fast for all nine days and some observe in Jodas or couple. While fasting some eat foods including kuttu ka aata, singhare ka aata, fruits, dairy products, etc.

Shardiya Navratri: Date and Days associated with each day

Day Date Puja and Avatars of Maa Durga Day 1, Navratri 17 October, Saturday, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja Day 2, Navratri 18 October, Sunday Brahmacharini Puja Day 3, Navratri 19 October, Monday Chandraghanta Puja Day 4, Navratri 20 October, Tuesday Kushmanda Puja Day 5, Navratri 21 October, Wednesday Skandamata Puja Day 6, Navratri 22 October, Thursday Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja Day7, Navratri 23 October, Friday Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja Day 8, Navratri 24 October, Saturday Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja Day 9, Navratri 25 October, Sunday Navratri Parana, Siddhidatri Puja Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra 26 October, Monday Dussehra

Significance of Navratri festival

As discussed above it is a nine-day festival that signifies the victory of good over evil. It is believed that in Shardiya Navratri worshipping Goddess Durga can help in getting salvation and seek her blessings for the future. Goddess Durga is a symbol of Shakti that is the ultimate strength.

Important Days and Dates in October 2020