NBA Teams: Test Your Knowledge with this LA Laker Quiz!

Q1. Who is the all-time leading scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers?

Magic Johnson Shaquille O'Neal Kobe Bryant Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Answer: c

Explanation: The late Kobe Bryant stayed loyal to his team throughout his 20-year career and while he may not be the highest scorer of all time, he definitely was the highest scorer for his team with 33,643 points.

Q2. How many championships have the Lakers won in their history?

14 B 16 18 20

Answer: b

Explanation: The Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 NBA championships, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history. They won their first championship in 1949 and their most recent championship in 2020.

Q3. Who is the current head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers?

Phil Jackson Tyronn Lue Frank Vogel Darvin Ham

Answer: d

Explanation: The current head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers is Darvin Ham. He was hired on May 28, 2022, after the Lakers fired Frank Vogel on April 11, 2022. Ham is a former NBA player who played for the Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks. He has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2011, and he spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Q4. Which Lakers player won the NBA MVP award in 2020?

LeBron James Anthony Davis Dwight Howard Kyle Kuzma

Answer: a

Explanation: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA MVP award in 2020. He averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game during the regular season, leading the Lakers to the first seed in the Western Conference. James was also named Finals MVP after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Q5. Who is the Lakers' all-time leader in assists?

Magic Johnson Kobe Bryant Jerry West Steve Nash

Answer: A

Explanation: Magic Johnson is the Lakers' all-time leader in assists, with 10,141 assists in his career. Magic Johnson played for the Lakers from 1979 to 1991 and again in 1996. He was a five-time NBA champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, and nine-time NBA All-Star. Johnson was a dominant point guard who was known for his passing ability, court vision, and leadership.

Q6. What is the name of the Lakers' home arena?

Staples Center Oracle Arena Crypto.com Arena United Center

Answer: c

Explanation: The Lakers play their home games at the Crypto.com arena in downtown Los Angeles. It is situated next to the Los Angeles Convention Centre complex along Figueroa Street and serves as the development's primary draw. The arena was first used on October 17, 1999. Staples Centre was its previous name until Crypto.com purchased the naming rights in December 2021.

Q7. Which Lakers player has the most NBA Finals MVP awards?

Magic Johnson Shaquille O'Neal Kobe Bryant LeBron James

Answer: a and c.

Explanation: Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson share the record for most career NBA Finals MVP awards with three each. O'Neal won three awards in 2000, 2001, and 2002. Johnson won his in 1980, 1982, and 1987. Both players are widely regarded as two of the greatest Lakers of all time.

Q8. Who is the Lakers' all-time leader in rebounds?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Shaquille O'Neal Wilt Chamberlain Elgin Baylor

Answer: d

Explanation: Elgin Baylor is the Lakers' all-time leader in rebounds, with 11,463 rebounds in his Lakers Career. He played for the Lakers from 1958 to 1971, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history. He was a 10-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA Team selection, and 4-time NBA scoring champion. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977.

Q9. Which Lakers player was known as the "Black Mamba"?

Magic Johnson Shaquille O'Neal Kobe Bryant LeBron James

Answer: c.

Explanation: Kobe Bryant was known as the "Black Mamba" throughout his career. Kobe Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years, earning five NBA championships. He earned the nickname "Black Mamba" for his ability to quickly and accurately shoot from almost any position on the court.

Q10. Which Lakers player holds the record for most three-pointers made in a single game?

LeBron James Anthony Davis Russell Westbrook Kobe Bryant

Answer: d

Explanation: Kobe Bryant holds the record for most three-pointers made in a single game for the Los Angeles Lakers. He made 12 three-pointers in a game against the Seattle SuperSonics on January 7, 2003.