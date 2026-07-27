NHAI’s New Toll Rule May Cut Highway Travel Costs: Here’s How the Revised Formula Works

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has revised the National Highways Fee Rules. They have introduced a revised formula for calculating toll charges on highway, bridges, tunnels and flyovers. Toll will now be calculated using two prescribed methods. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Has Changed in the New Toll Rule?

Earlier the tolls on highway sections with major structures such as bridges, tunnels, flyovers and elevated roads were generally calculated by treating the length of these structures as 10 times their actual length. Under the revised rule, authorities will now compare 10 times the length of the structures plus the remaining highway length or five times the total length of the highway section. Whichever value is lower will be used for toll calculation.