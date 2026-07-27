NHAI’s New Toll Rule May Cut Highway Travel Costs: Here’s How the Revised Formula Works
The government has revised the National Highways toll calculation formula for roads with bridges, tunnels and flyovers. Here’s how the new rule could make highway travel cheaper for commuters.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has revised the National Highways Fee Rules. They have introduced a revised formula for calculating toll charges on highway, bridges, tunnels and flyovers. Toll will now be calculated using two prescribed methods. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Has Changed in the New Toll Rule?
Earlier the tolls on highway sections with major structures such as bridges, tunnels, flyovers and elevated roads were generally calculated by treating the length of these structures as 10 times their actual length. Under the revised rule, authorities will now compare 10 times the length of the structures plus the remaining highway length or five times the total length of the highway section. Whichever value is lower will be used for toll calculation.
How Will the New Formula Benefit Commuters?
The revised calculation is expected to reduce toll charges on eligible highway sections, make long-distance road travel more affordable, lower transportation costs for commercial vehicles and bring uniformity to toll calculations.
How Is the New Formula Different?
|Aspect
|Earlier System
|Revised System
|Calculation Method
|Structures were generally charged at 10 times their length.
|Two formulas are compared, and the lower chargeable distance is used.
|Impact on Toll Costs
|Could result in higher tolls on stretches with long elevated sections.
|Introduces a ceiling on the chargeable distance, reducing tolls in many cases.
Will Toll Charges Reduce on Every Highway?
The revised formula does not reduce tolls across all National Highways. It is applicable only to eligible stretches containing bridges, tunnels, flyovers or elevated roads covered under the amended rules.
Key Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Change Introduced By
|Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
|Applies To
|National Highways with bridges, tunnels, flyovers or elevated sections
|New Rule
|Lower of two prescribed formulas will determine the chargeable distance
|Expected Benefit
|Lower toll charges on eligible stretches
|Main Objective
|Make toll calculation more transparent and affordable
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.