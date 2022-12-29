Niagra Falls Turns Into A Winter Wonderland: All You Need To Know

Since Tuesday the citizens of the U.S. And Canada are dealing with chilling storms which could be the worst of the century but despite the extremely low temperatures, tourists have flocked to these regions to have a taste of the beautiful blizzard bash.

Even the locals are feasting their eyes on this movie-like landscape flooding their social media platforms with pictures of the frozen waterfall, and they won't let it go.

Niagara Falls is incredibly beautiful in the winter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jWIH5xlV8K — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) December 28, 2022

The 167 ft tall waterfall is taking over the internet by a storm faster than the blizzard itself. Not that Niagara Falls was already an eye candy scenery from mother nature but the groundbreaking blizzards and storms have turned the waterfall into a winter wonderland.



How did this happen? Is it actually frozen?

AFTER A BLIZZARD, NIAGARA FALLS IS OFFICIALLY A WINTER WONDERLAND ❄️💙 pic.twitter.com/1Jjc2xykuL — Niagara Action (@NiagaraAction) December 28, 2022

As 'Blizzard Of The Century' proceeds to stay in the US, Winter Wonderland turned Niagara Falls has been partially frozen. But how?

Every second 3,160 tonnes of water flow over Niagara Falls. What made this humongous water body freeze? The blizzard.

The video of Niagara Falls covered in ice surfaced on the internet and it was clear that due to the recent wave of sub-zero temperatures that have gripped the region, has turned the falls into a partially frozen winter wonderland.

Only Parts of the falls are frozen and the sheer volume of water that gushes over, combined with the constant movement of the raging liquid is still the same according to reports.

When temperatures are cold the mist and spray begin to form a crust of ice over the top of the rushing water.

This makes it seem as though the Falls have in fact stopped but the water, in reality, is still flowing underneath the sheets of ice.

Is it dangerous?

Yes, it is, as it is only the outer surface that is frozen while Niagara Falls is still a waterfall in which 3,160 tonnes of water flows over every second and falls at a rate of 32 feet per second.

Has this happened before?

Niagara Falls has frozen a few times in History. 1848, 1911, 1912, 1917, 2014 and 2015 pic.twitter.com/t2z7ogBC9D — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPics) December 23, 2022

History has witnessed this before as prior to 1964 the ice could obstruct the flow of water further upstream. This caused the volume of water on the US side of the Falls to freeze.

After five times this happened again, steel ice booms were installed to prevent large ice accumulations.

It is often that Ice and snow form over the Niagara River at the base of the falls during cold winters and forms an "ice bridge" which the Authorities have prohibited people from walking on.

Three people died on February 4, 1912, when the ice broke loose and tossed them into the Niagara River.

Status of the Storm

While the whole globe was celebrating Christmas on the weekend, people of western New York were paralyzed by the extreme storms that shrouded the US and Canada which the authorities dubbed the "blizzard of the century".

The blizzard has gripped the United States over several days, resulting in several power outages, travel delays, and unfortunately deaths.

Reports and images have surfaced on social media confirming the calamitic conditions, particularly in Buffalo. Bodies have been discovered in vehicles and under snow banks.



