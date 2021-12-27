Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021: Check rankings of States and Union Territories

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021: The government think tank, NITI Aayog, has released the health index of States and Union Territories taking 2019-2020 as the reference year. Check NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 state wise ranking below.
Created On: Dec 27, 2021 17:45 IST
Modified On: Dec 27, 2021 18:02 IST
NITI Aayog Health Index 2021: The government think tank, NITI Aayog, has issued a health index of States and Union Territories taking 2019-2020 as the reference year. The report has been prepared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the World Bank. 

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021: Key Highlights 

1- Among larger states, Kerala has emerged as the top performer while Uttar Pradesh is the worst performer in overall performance. However, the report added that Uttar Pradesh topped in terms of incremental performance while Karnataka is the worst performer. 

2- Mizoram emerged as the best performer in overall performance while Nagaland is the worst performer among the smaller states. Mizoram topped incremental performance while Goa is the worst performer. 

3- Chandigarh emerged as the best performer among Union Territories while Puducherry is the worst performer in overall performance. Delhi topped incremental performance while Chandigarh is the worst performer. 

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 State-wise Rankings: Larger States

Larger States

Rankings

States

Health Index

Base Year

Reference Year

1

Kerala

77.53

74.65

2

Andhra Pradesh

60.84

65.31

3

Maharashtra

61.76

64.53

4

Gujarat

62.61

63.72

5

Punjab

65.83

63.41

6

Himachal Pradesh

61.84

63.10

7

Jammu and Kashmir

61.02

62.92

8

Karnataka

59.39

61.77

9

Tamil Nadu

64.05

60.50

10

Telangana

56.12

59.42

11

Haryana

47.59

54.08

12

Chhattisgarh

52.69

53.97

13

Jharkhand

48.25

53.67

14

Assam

45.84

50.02

15

Rajasthan

37.35

43.23

16

Uttarakhand

44.61

39.61

17

Madhya Pradesh

40.77

38.69

18

Odisha

40.19

36.35

19

Bihar

39.10

32.43

20

Uttar Pradesh

34.44

29.16

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 State-wise Rankings: Smaller States

Smaller States

Rankings

States

Health Index

Base Year

Reference Year

1

Mizoram

73.70

74.98

2

Manipur

57.78

60.59

3

Meghalaya

56.83

55.95

4

Goa

53.13

51.90

5

Sikkim

53.20

50.50

6

Tripura

43.51

46.38

7

Arunachal Pradesh

49.51

46.07

8

Nagaland

37.59

38.51

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 Rankings: Union Territories

Union Territories

Rankings

States

Health Index

Base Year

Reference Year

1

Chandigarh

58.35

67.08

2

D & N Haveli

45.41

60.73

3

Delhi

59.84

52.22

4

Daman & Diu

48.32

51.04

5

Lakshadweep

54.58

50.22

6

Andaman & Nicobar lslands

55.74

49.89

7

Puducherry

35.51

31.87

The health index incorporates 24 indicators covering key aspects of health performance. The NITI Aayog Health Index comprises indicators in three domains-- health outcomes, governance and information, and key inputs and processes. Each domain is assigned weights based on its importance with the health outcomes carrying the highest weight. 

