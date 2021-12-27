NITI Aayog Health Index 2021: Check rankings of States and Union Territories

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021: The government think tank, NITI Aayog, has issued a health index of States and Union Territories taking 2019-2020 as the reference year. The report has been prepared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the World Bank.

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021: Key Highlights

1- Among larger states, Kerala has emerged as the top performer while Uttar Pradesh is the worst performer in overall performance. However, the report added that Uttar Pradesh topped in terms of incremental performance while Karnataka is the worst performer.

2- Mizoram emerged as the best performer in overall performance while Nagaland is the worst performer among the smaller states. Mizoram topped incremental performance while Goa is the worst performer.

3- Chandigarh emerged as the best performer among Union Territories while Puducherry is the worst performer in overall performance. Delhi topped incremental performance while Chandigarh is the worst performer.

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 State-wise Rankings: Larger States

Larger States Rankings States Health Index Base Year Reference Year 1 Kerala 77.53 74.65 2 Andhra Pradesh 60.84 65.31 3 Maharashtra 61.76 64.53 4 Gujarat 62.61 63.72 5 Punjab 65.83 63.41 6 Himachal Pradesh 61.84 63.10 7 Jammu and Kashmir 61.02 62.92 8 Karnataka 59.39 61.77 9 Tamil Nadu 64.05 60.50 10 Telangana 56.12 59.42 11 Haryana 47.59 54.08 12 Chhattisgarh 52.69 53.97 13 Jharkhand 48.25 53.67 14 Assam 45.84 50.02 15 Rajasthan 37.35 43.23 16 Uttarakhand 44.61 39.61 17 Madhya Pradesh 40.77 38.69 18 Odisha 40.19 36.35 19 Bihar 39.10 32.43 20 Uttar Pradesh 34.44 29.16

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 State-wise Rankings: Smaller States

Smaller States Rankings States Health Index Base Year Reference Year 1 Mizoram 73.70 74.98 2 Manipur 57.78 60.59 3 Meghalaya 56.83 55.95 4 Goa 53.13 51.90 5 Sikkim 53.20 50.50 6 Tripura 43.51 46.38 7 Arunachal Pradesh 49.51 46.07 8 Nagaland 37.59 38.51

NITI Aayog Health Index 2021 Rankings: Union Territories

Union Territories Rankings States Health Index Base Year Reference Year 1 Chandigarh 58.35 67.08 2 D & N Haveli 45.41 60.73 3 Delhi 59.84 52.22 4 Daman & Diu 48.32 51.04 5 Lakshadweep 54.58 50.22 6 Andaman & Nicobar lslands 55.74 49.89 7 Puducherry 35.51 31.87

The health index incorporates 24 indicators covering key aspects of health performance. The NITI Aayog Health Index comprises indicators in three domains-- health outcomes, governance and information, and key inputs and processes. Each domain is assigned weights based on its importance with the health outcomes carrying the highest weight.

