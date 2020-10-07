Nobel Prize 2020 in Chemistry jointly awarded to Charpentier and Doudna for Genome Editing findings: All you need to know

Two Laureates share the Nobel Prize 2020 in Chemistry for the development of a method for Genome Editing. One half of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier (51) while the other half to Jennifer A. Doudna (56).

The 2020 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna “for the development of a method for genome editing.” pic.twitter.com/CrsnEuSwGD — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2020

Both of them have discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. With the help of these, the DNA of the animals, plants and other microorganisms can be changed with extremely high precision.

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna: Genome Editing findings

1- This discovery is contributing to new cancer therapies and may also cure inherited diseases in the future.

2- Before the discovery of the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors, modification of the genes was time-consuming, difficult and sometimes an impossible task. However, with this finding, DNA can be changed in a few weeks.

3- While studying Streptococcus pyogenes (bacteria; causes the most harm to humanity), Emmanuelle Charpentier discovered a molecule tracrRNA. The discovery was published in the year 2011.

4- The newly discovered molecule, tracrRNA is part of bacteria’s ancient immune system, CRISPR/Cas. It disarms viruses by cleaving their DNA.

5- After this discovery, Charpentier and Doudna collaborated to recreate the bacteria’s genetic scissors in a test tube.

6- The genetic scissors were reprogrammed by the duo in an epoch-making experiment. Both of them proved that genetic scissors can be controlled and can cut any DNA molecule at a predetermined site.

How the discovery has helped?

1- The discovery of CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors in 2012 by Charpentier and Doudna has proved to be helpful in several other discoveries.

2- It has helped the plant researchers to produce crops that can withstand mould, pests and drought.

3- With its help, new cancer therapies are underway.

4- In the near future, the inherited diseases will also be cured by altering DNA.

About the Laureates

Emmanuelle Charpentier Emmanuelle Charpentier was born on 11 December 1968 in Juvisy-sur-Orge, France. She studied biochemistry, microbiology and genetics at the Pierre and Marie Curie University (present-day Sorbonne University). She is a graduate from Pasteur Institute and was awarded a research doctorate. She is known for CRISPR. She is a French professor and researcher in microbiology, genetics and biochemistry. Since 2015, she is the Director at the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin, Germany. She is also the founder of an independent research institute, the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens.

Jennifer Doudna Jennifer Doudna was born on February 19, 1964, in Washington, D.C., U.S. She holds a BA degree from Pomona College, a PhD from Harvard University and Post-Doc from the University of Colorado Boulder. She is known for first X-ray based structure of catalytic RNA, RNA interference and CRISPR. She is an American biochemist and is a Li Ka Shing Chancellor Chair Professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry 2020 with 10 million Swedish Kronor. The prize money will be equally shared between Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences was founded in 1739. It is an independent organisation with the aim to promote the sciences and strengthen their influence in society. The Academy takes special responsibility for the natural sciences and mathematics, but endeavours to promote the exchange of ideas between various disciplines.

