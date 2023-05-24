Odd One Out Puzzle: Do You Have The Skills To Find Odd Sunglass In This Head-Scratching Image? 11 Seconds Lefts!

The credits for the eyewear surely go to China. Those were made up of panes of smoky quartz used to dim the light, unlike today. This image from Brightside which it further credits to Depositphotos shows a huge collection of red sunglasses. Your task here is to find the odd one out of all.

Source: Brightside.com

In contrast to the image above, you need to use your common sense and cognitive abilities to conclude this task. So, get on with your talent and abilities to search for any hints, which is not difficult.

What is an Odd One Out Puzzle?

The odd-one-out puzzle, also known as Knock Out in America is an essential component of logical thinking. It assesses the ability in general observation and mental comprehension. One needs to think out of the box and possess good imagination, logical thinking, and a distinct perspective.

In case you are confused, look for hints with this previously solved odd nail polish puzzle test.

About this Odd One Out Puzzle Picture

The picture shows a total of 30 sunglasses divided into 5 columns and 6 rows, out of which one is different from the others. Divide the image into sections. Go through each row and column precisely to not miss any clues. It is better to not complicate thoughts, simply go with your guts.

And to that hidden one, be aware of all little and significant details, colours, shapes, types, classifications, and anything else that comes to mind.

Remember you just have 11 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

Source: Brightside.com

The one is broken, yes see the left arm is missing.

Hey, You Did It Champ! It seems you are going well with the practice. Do not forget to keep a tab on Jagran Josh.