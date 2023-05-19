Odd One Out Puzzle: Only 1 Out Of 10 High IQ Person Can Find Fake Nail Polish In 9 Seconds. Try Your Luck!

A female luxury brand took a survey. It divided its most loved nail polishes into bunch of four with some fake brand copies to find its loyal customers. The task here was to find the odd bunch. It may seem easy but till now only 1 out of 10 were right. So what do you think of your IQ level?

In contrast to the image above, the solution requires using common sense and wide reasoning. You just need to use your talents and abilities to look for any hints, which is really not that difficult.

What is an Odd One Out puzzle?

The odd one out is a crucial aspect of logical reasoning. It assesses students' general observation and conceptual understanding skills. Also need to be able to think beyond the box in addition to having exceptional imagination, logical reasoning, and a distinctive mindset. As there is a valid explanation behind that one odd pick.

About this Odd One Out Puzzle Picture

The picture is from the quiz section of Brightside. A total of 24 bunches are divided into 6 columns and 4 rows, and each bunch contains 4 nail polish. Your task here is to find the odd bunch with fake brand nail polishes.

How to Find The Odd Image?

Finding the odd is referred to as choosing one different from others. You really need to be all the minor and major details, colours, shapes, types, categories, and anything else that comes to mind in order to find the odd image.

Some basic tips you can follow:

Divide the image into sections.

Compare each of the available choices carefully.

Create compact image collections.

Keep your thinking simple.

Most of the time, your initial selection was the best one.

Finally, circle the answer that stands out as an odd one.

Remember you just have 9 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

Take a close glance you will find the brand name is inverted.

Hurrah, You did it! Odd one-out puzzles can help you become more cognitively swift by improving the connections between brain cells. Also, keep an eye on Jagranjosh if you want to get the most out of this mental workout.