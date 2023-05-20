Odd One Out Puzzle: Only A Person With Vision Of A Night Owl Can Pick The Odd Lip Sticker In 7 Seconds. Are You One Of Them?

Stickers are the most prized possessions of childhood. Sheena got the most from the ‘Glam Girl’ collection. However, the one in the bunch is different from all others. And you really need to have a 20/20 vision to find the odd lip sticker.

Source: Brightside.com

In contrast to the image above, the solution requires using common sense and wide reasoning. You just need to use your talents and abilities to look for any hints, which is really not that difficult.

What is an Odd One Out puzzle?

The odd-one-out puzzle test is an important part of logical thinking. It evaluates pupils' general observation and conceptual comprehension abilities. In addition to having excellent imagination, logical reasoning, and a distinct perspective, candidates must be able to think outside the box. As there should be clear and solid justification for that one unusual choice.

About this Odd One Out Puzzle Picture

The picture is from the quiz section of Brightside. A total of 36 lip stickers are divided into 6 columns and 6 rows. And your task here is to find the odd lip sticker.

How to Find The Odd Image?

Choosing one that is distinct from others is referred to as finding the odd. To find an odd image, you must be aware of all little and significant details, colours, shapes, types, classifications, and anything else that comes to mind.

Some basic tips you can follow:

Divide the image into rows and columns.

Go through each section carefully.

Keep your thoughts basic.

Most of the time, your first choice is the right one.

Finally, circle the odd answer.

Remember you just have 7 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

The one in the circle is less glossy in comparison to the others.

Hurrah, You did it! Odd one-out puzzles can help you become more cognitively swift by improving the connections between brain cells.