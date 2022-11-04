On This Day November 4th: Know about the political, historical and cultural events that changed the world

November 4th marks many historic events that have changed the course of time as we know it. The on this day series captures some of the most important events that happened around the world.

On this day, in 2008, November 4th, the first African -American President was elected, Barack Obama.

While on the same day in 1924, Nellie Tayloe became the first woman to hold the title of the Governor of U.S. state.

The globe set its sail towards a metamorphosis when UNESCO came into full force and invited International collaboration in Education, science and culture on this day in 1946.

On this day, one of the world's most popular children's book and pop-culture icon Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone had its first film adaptation Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone launched in London. And rest is history.

POLITICS

In 2008, Barack Obama became the first African-American to be elected as the President of the United States, after defeating the Republican candidate John McCain. In 1646, Massachusetts used death penalty for rejecting that the Holy Bible is God's word. In 1841, the First wagon train arrived in California after a journey of five and a half months and 1,730 mile over the Sierra Nevada from Missouri. In 1856, James Buchanan was elected the 15th US president. In 1884, Grover Cleveland won against James G. Blaine for his 1st presidential term. He was the only American president who served two non-consecutive terms. In 1924, Calvin Coolidge was elected as a full term President of the United States, after tackling the competition with Democrat candidate John W. Davis In 1924, Miriam Ferguson became one of the first two women elected US governor of Texas on this day. In 1924, Nellie Tayloe Ross became one of the first two women elected US governor of Wyoming along with Miriam Ferguson who became the governor of Texas. In 2014, Tim Scott became the first African-American Senator in the south since the Reconstruction. In 1980, the Conservative Republican Ronald Reagan was elected the 40th president of the United States.

HISTORIC EVENTS

In 1946, UNESCO was established on this day and entered into full force. A specialized agency of the UN called for the promotion of international collaboration in education, science, and culture. In 1929, on this day Richard E. Byrd, Laurence McKinley Gould and their polar expedition team began a two and a half month, 1500-mile dog-sledge journey into the Queen Maud Mountains. This was the first exploration ever of the interior of Antarctica. In 1861, the University of Washington was founded in Seattle In 2019, Largest mass commutation in US history took place on this day when 462 non-violent inmates were freed from Oklahoma prisons as part of state prison reforms. In 1922, the British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamen on this day. In 1520 Danish Norwegian king Christian II was crowned King of Sweden on this day.

WARFARE

In 1576, in the Eighty Years' War, In Flanders,the Spanish defeated Walloon and captured Antwerp on this day. In 1979,on this day A hostage crisis in Iran began as the U.S. embassy in Tehrān was seized by Iranian militants in an encounter authorized by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. In 1429, Joan of Arc and Charles d'Albret liberated the heavily fortified town of Saint-Pierre-le-Moûtier after a siege, on this day.

LITERATURE

In 1948, American-born British poet T. S. Eliot won the Nobel Prize for literature on this day.

ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENTIFIC ADVANCEMENTS

In 1862, the American inventor Richard Jordan Gatling patented the hand cranked Gatling machine gun in Indianapolis on this day. In 1879, The African American inventor Thomas Elkins patents the Refrigerating Apparatus on this day. In 1908, the British scientist Joseph Rotblat, a leading critic of nuclear weapons who jointly with the Pugwash Conferences won the 1995 Nobel Prize for Peace, was born on this day.

SPORTS

In 1965, Lee Breedlove set the female land speed record of 308.56 MPH ,in Utah on this day. In 2017, Scottish champions Celtic set a new all-time British record (63) for matches undefeated in all domestic football competitions beating St. Johnstone, 4-0 at McDiarmid Park on this day.

TV AND ENTERTAINMENT

In 2001 on this day, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" 1st film adaptation of the book series by J. K. Rowling, starring Daniel Radcliffe, premiered in London which was titled "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone". In 1901, Clyde Fitch's play "Way of the World" premiered in NYC on this day.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

1. 1969 Matthew McConaughey, American actor 2. 1972 Tabu ,Tabassum Hashmi, Indian actress 3. 1929 Shakuntala Devi Indian writer also known as the "Human Computer" 4. 1845 Vasudeo Balwant Phadke, Indian independence activist. 5. 1862 Eden Phillpotts, English novelist, poet and playwright. 6. 1876 James Earle Fraser, American sculptor (Indian Head (Buffalo) nickel), 7. 1925 Ritwik Ghatak, Bengali filmmaker 8. 1873 G. E. Moore, English philosopher 9. 1881 Milton Rosmer, British director 10. 1884 Henry George Ferguson, Irish aviator, engineer and inventor





