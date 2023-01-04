Only smart people will be able to solve these challenging math riddles!

Math is not an easy subject. Recall the days when your school teachers asked you to work extra hard on the subject as it demands great attention.

Today, we bring to you some exciting math riddles that will give you the same nostalgic feeling.

Are you ready?







MATH RIDDLES

Math Riddle 1:

Math Riddle 2:

Math Riddle 3:

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

A man is twice as old as his little sister. He is also half as old as their dad. Over a period of 50 years, the age of the sister will become half of their dad’s age. What is the age of the man now?

Answer - He is 50 years old.

Math Riddle 2:

How can you make the following equation true by drawing only one straight line: 5+5+5=550 Can you figure it out?

Answer - There are two ways to do so:

Draw a line on the first plus sign to turn it into a 4.

Change the equal symbol to a crossed-out equal symbol which means “not equal to.”

Math Riddle 3:

What number do you get when you multiply all of the numbers on a telephone’s number pad?

Answer - Zero, because any number multiplied by 0 will always equal 0.