Optical Illusion: Can you find a bird in the tree in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them so special.

By helping improve your brain's ability to perceive and interpret visual information accurately these types of challenges can help prevent cognitive decline as you age.

One can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusion challenges with regular practice.

Do you want to quickly test how detail-oriented you are?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find a bird in the tree in 5 seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above depicts an outdoor scene in which the leaves and flowers of a tree can be seen.

Hidden in the tree is a bird and the challenge for you is to spot the bird in 5 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges like this one put your observation and intelligence to the test.

The key to finding the bird here is to scan the image attentively and see if you find anything that resembles a bird.

Did you find the bird in 5 seconds?

The bird has expertly blended with the surroundings thereby spotting the bird at first glance becomes difficult.

Generally, such tactics are adopted to evade predators or hunt unsuspecting prey.

This is a tricky challenge and only those with exceptional observation skills can spot the bird within the time limit.

Did you find the bird in the tree?

Pay close attention to the image and you may soon spot the bird.

Now, do you see it?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Only a few seconds left.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found a bird in the tree?

We believe some of our sharp-eyed readers have already spotted the bird hidden in the tree.

Those who are still looking can find the answer below.

Find the bird in 5 seconds - solution

The bird can be seen on the left side of the image. Its neck is blue in colour and this feature helps in its identification.

