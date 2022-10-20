Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden deer in 13 seconds?

Optical Illusion: The growing popularity of optical illusions among netizens is no secret as you can find lots of optical illusion content on the Internet. The topic is so popular that teens and adults love to solve them with equal excitement.

Apart from being a good source of entertainment, optical illusions also help in research studies by generating insights into the workings of the human brain.

Optical illusions also help in enhancing your observation skills as well as improving your situational awareness.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusions - Find the Hidden Deer in 13 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The above image depicts a forest scene where you can see mountainous rocks, trees, and bushes.

Looking at the picture one can tell that it is a late afternoon snap as the sunlight is fading in the picture.

The challenge for you is to find a deer in this jungle scene and you have 13 seconds to successfully complete the task.

Set your clocks on the timer and get ready.

Your time starts now.

Look carefully at the image and you can easily spot the hidden deer.

The deer, in reality, is not hidden but due to its skin colour resembling that of the rocks nearby, it has blended with the environment around it which makes it difficult to spot at the first glance.

The objective of the optical illusion challenge is to engage your mind and eyes in order to spot the hidden or blended item in the image.

There are three types of optical illusion namely physical, physiological and cognitive.

While you are busy spotting the deer, here’s a piece of trivia.

Did you Know:

Irish elk was the largest species of deer in the world. It is also known as giant deer.

Back to the challenge.

Did you spot the deer?

Hurry up, time is running out.

Need a hint?

The deer is not on the left side of the image.

Few more seconds left.

Have you spotted the deer?

Time’s up.

We believe some of you were able to spot the deer.

Congratulations, you have exceptional observation skills.

Some of you might still be searching for solution.

Scroll below to locate the deer.

There seems to be another deer along with the one we asked you to spot, it is more difficult to spot as it is standing in between rocks and bushes.