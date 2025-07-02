Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions are a great way to boost your creativity and mental wellbeing besides being fun to engage with. Regular practice of such challenges can improve your cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Do you have a high visual acuity? Only 3% with eagle eyes can find “0” among “6” in this optical illusion picture in just 6 seconds. Are you one of them? Test your observation skills and intelligence now!

Optical Illusion: Find 0 in 6 Seconds!

Source: Pinterest

The mind-bending optical illusion challenges the readers to find the number “0” hiding in the number grid in just 6 seconds.