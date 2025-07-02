Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.
Optical illusions are a great way to boost your creativity and mental wellbeing besides being fun to engage with. Regular practice of such challenges can improve your cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older age.
Do you have a high visual acuity? Only 3% with eagle eyes can find “0” among “6” in this optical illusion picture in just 6 seconds. Are you one of them? Test your observation skills and intelligence now!
Optical Illusion: Find 0 in 6 Seconds!
The mind-bending optical illusion challenges the readers to find the number “0” hiding in the number grid in just 6 seconds.
Only someone with excellent observation skills will be able to find the number “0” within the time limit.
Can you?
Test your observation skills with this exciting optical illusion challenge now!
Optical illusion puzzles are excellent for testing visual acuity, and they also boost brain health by engaging the brain and eyes.
Have you spotted the number “0”?
Hurry up!
The clock is ticking.
Check the image once again.
The number 0 is hiding cleverly among the 6s.
It is easy to miss the minute details, especially if the structures are very similar.
Did you manage to spot the number “0”?
Final few seconds to go!
Look at the image one final time.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now!
So, how many of you have spotted the different number in the picture successfully?
Congratulations if you are among those who did; you people have the highest level of visual acuity.
Those who couldn’t find the different number can check out the solution below.
Find Number “0” in 6 Seconds: Solution
The number “0” can be spotted on the right side of the number grid. It’s location is marked by a circle.
