Optical Illusion: Finding the hidden cat in this image is a difficult task. Can you spot the hidden cat?

Let's throw one of the most popular questions of all time, are you a cat person or a dog person? While many people in this world would answer to be "both", ideally, that is never true. No matter what you actually are in real, there is always a slight inclination towards one of them that is slightly more than the other. People who are in team DOG would definitely say that they admire the qualities of the pups. Dogs are loyal pets, known to always provide their partners with unconditional love. They may be quite naughty or aggressive at times, but most of them are their master's confidants at all times. And oh, you just can't miss talking about how cute they are. On the other hand, if you like cats more than dogs, you would probably say that you just can't control yourself and simply adore and stroke the cats the moment you see them. Having a cat is like having a spoilt kid at home; you get to see all the indiscipline and mess, but you always get your dose of entertainment every day. A cat is messy, sleeps a lot, and can be super naughty or moody, but it may prove to be one of the most adorable pets. And oh, there is one more side to the cats; they have this mystic vibe that mesmerizes everyone.

Guessing who is our animal for the "guess the animal" challenge for today?

Yes, you guessed it right. It is the cats.

today, we present you an exciting picture in which a cat is hidden. All you have to do is find the hidden cat in this image in not more than 10 seconds. If you succeed in doing so, we will consider that you have great eyesight. In case you don't, maybe the day isn't favorable. Now that you have understood the drill, let us discuss the rules of the challenge.

The Rules

The rules of the challenge are pretty simple and straightforward. We needed someone to keep a track of the time. We asked the hidden cat for the favor, but she refused. That is when, we would require the help of your smartphone. All you have top do is simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the hidden cat just when the timer starts. Stop looking for the hidden cat just when the timer stops. Now that you know the rules, you are all set to begin with the challenge.

Find the hidden cat in just 10 seconds!

Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Were you able to find the hidden cat?

Here has been the cat hiding!

Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Wasn't this a fun challenge?

"Meowwwww!".

Who was that?

Oh, it was the cat. She said that she also liked the challenge and had great fun with you!

