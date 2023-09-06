Only 1% of people with the sharpest vision can spot the number 8 hidden in this image. Hidden objects optical illusions are fun and challenging and test your visual perception. A person with exceptional observation powers can easily spot hidden objects in an optical illusion.

5 Personality Traits of Mentally Strong People

Jagran Josh aims to bring the best and mind-boggling optical illusions every day that have been stumping the internet. If you are looking to challenge your brainpower, take this optical illusion challenge to see how quickly you can spot number 8 in this image.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Spot Number 8 Hidden Within 8 Seconds!

You may not quickly see it at first, but there is number 8 hidden somewhere in this image. Take a look and observe the optical illusion to see if you can spot the hidden number 8.

If you have great observational skills, strong concentration skills, and attention to detail, you might spot the number in less than 8 seconds.

Also try: Puzzle IQ Test: Use Your Sharp Vision To Spot The Gold Fish Among Cat Fishes In 7 Seconds!

However, do not be disheartened if you take longer, it is tricky to find it. Keep trying and gradually you will see it. When you think you have found something that looks like numerical 8 then do check out the solution below to make sure you got it right!

Let us begin the challenge now. Timer starts…1… 2…3…! You have 8 seconds!

Also try: Test Your Vision: Spot A Beetle In This Optical Illusion Image In 7 Seconds?

Don't give up! It may take some time and patience to find the hidden number 8.

If you are unable to solve the optical illusion, you can check the answer below when time runs out.

Also try: You Have 8K Vision If You Can Spot A Spider In This Messy Room In 7 Seconds!

Hidden Number Optical Illusions Answers

Amazing! If you were able to spot the number 8 in this image within 8 seconds or less. However, if you are still trying to solve this optical illusion, we have shared the answer below.

Also read: Personality Test: Your Lip Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Thumb Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits