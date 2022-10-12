Optical Illusion: Only 2% of people can spot the hidden elephant in 5 seconds!

Optical Illusions: The latest craze on the Internet is about optical illusions and netizens can’t seem to get enough of the optical illusions as is evident from the insatiable desire for new optical illusion challenges.

The great thing about optical illusions is that they help in killing boredom and provide entertainment as well as improve your observation skills.

Studies are also suggesting that optical illusions are also helpful in understanding the functioning of the human brain.

Would you like to try out a quick optical illusion challenge now?

Let’s go ahead.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Elephant in 5 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Twitter

In this image, you can see a park scene where many people are enjoying their time.

A lady can be seen walking with her four dogs while listening to her favourite music on headphones, a boy is playing with his friend, and an old lady is sitting on a bench.

On one side you can also see a family enjoying their picnic with varieties of food, the family comprises of parents and their daughter.

The challenge for you is to find the hidden elephant in the park and you have got 5 seconds for the same.

The objective of optical illusions is to test your observation skills and situational awareness.

It has been seen that the more such problems you solve, the more your observation skills improve.

Now, did you spot the hidden elephant in the park?

Look carefully at the image, the elephant can be present anywhere and is waiting to be detected.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the elephant easily.

Did you Know:

Elephants are the world’s largest land animals and weigh about 6000 kg.

Back to the challenge.

How many of you were able to spot the hidden elephant?

Time’s up.

Those who have found the elephant have great observation skills. You are among the 2% of people who have spotted the elephant in 5 seconds.

Those still searching can look below for the solution.

