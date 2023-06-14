Optical Illusion: The children have lost their ball in the playground. Can you find the hidden ball?

How many times have you played in the playground and come home with a dull face just because you lost your favorite ball? Losing your ball is one of the most common memories of childhood for almost everyone across the globe. And oh, the fear of getting scolded by your mum used to be on another level. This very fear made us look for the lost ball in every corner of the playground. Today, we are ready to take you to the flashback, give you a pinch of the same anxiety, and make you test your attention to detail through this fun challenge.

All you have to do in this challenge is to find the hidden ball in the playground in not more than 20 seconds.

Find the hidden ball in 20 seconds!

Image Source:Freepik

Were you able to find the hidden ball?

Yippeee! Here is the ball hiding!

Image Source:Freepik