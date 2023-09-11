Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the hidden girl in 8 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you have sharp eyes?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Hidden Girl in 8 Seconds

In the image shared above, a flower with leaves can be seen.

Hidden here is a girl.

Can you find the hidden girl in 8 seconds?

This image has got the netizens hooked and is surely going to test your observation skills.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the girl quickly.

Check the image carefully, you might spot it soon.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the girl?

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted the girl?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the girl.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the girl can check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Girl in 8 Seconds: Solution

The girl can be seen by flipping the image upside down.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

