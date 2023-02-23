Optical Illusion: We dare you to spot a praying mantis in the plant in 6 seconds

Optical Illusion: There are three categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. All of these illusions have a common theme, which is tricking human brains.

Despite the wide range in attention spans among today's population, optical illusions have been able to not only get people's attention but also keep them interested and returning for more.

One such optical illusion challenge is presented before you, where you need to find a praying mantis in the plant within 6 seconds.

Optical Illusion - Find the Praying Mantis in 6 Seconds

Source: Reddit

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

As suggested in the title, you need to find a praying mantis in the plant and you have 6 seconds to complete the task.

Did You Find the Praying Mantis in 6 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you is to find a praying mantis in the plant in 6 seconds.

It is quite difficult to ascertain where the praying mantis is at first glance at the image.

To solve this problem, you need to observe the image carefully and scan all the areas.

The image is full of greenery and the praying mantis is also green in colour which blends with the plant and the surroundings.

Keep looking, it can be present anywhere in the image.

We believe an individual with razor-sharp eyes will be able to spot the praying mantis within the time limit.

Hurry up, the clock is ticking fast.

Very soon, the time will be over.

Did you spot the praying mantis in the plant?

Time’s up.

Those looking for the praying mantis can rejoice, as have provided the solution below.

Before moving on to the solution, we would like to appreciate the efforts of users who have taken their time to spot the praying mantis.

Some of you have successfully spotted the praying mantis, while others couldn’t.

It happens to the best of us.

With regular practice, you can definitely fare much better in the upcoming challenges.

Let’s check out the solution.

Find the Praying Mantis in 6 Seconds - Solution

The solution for the optical illusion is shown below, the praying mantis is highlighted with a red circle for easy identification.

