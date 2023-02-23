Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you spot a hidden face in the leaves in 5 seconds

Optical Illusion: Visual illusions also known as optical illusions, are mind-bending images that trick your brain. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions.

The popularity of optical illusions has skyrocketed in the past decade, which is evident from the fact that they have become a part of popular culture.

Optical Illusions find their usefulness in the field of psychoanalysis. Apart from this, optical illusions are also helpful in identifying various psychological disorders like schizophrenia and phantom limb syndrome.

Not only that, optical illusions are helpful in improving observation skills as well as concentration.

Would you like to test your level of attentiveness?

Then attempt this quick optical illusion challenge now!

Optical Illusion: Only the most observant individuals can find the hidden fish in 9 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Face in 5 Seconds

Source: Moillusions

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be an excellent way to test your intelligence, more advanced methods like Mensa IQ Challenge can help you identify your true IQ levels.

As suggested in the title, you need to find a hidden face in the leaves and you have 5 seconds to complete the task.

Optical Illusion Challenge: You have the sharpest eyes if you can spot the odd pattern in the picture in 7 seconds

Did You Find the Hidden Face in 5 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you is to find a hidden face in the leaves in 5 seconds.

It is quite difficult to ascertain where the hidden face is at first glance at the image.

To solve this problem, you need to observe the image carefully and scan all the areas.

The image is full of leaves that look like dried leaves of the kind that can be seen in a jungle.

The hidden face is there somewhere. Keep looking

An individual with hawk eyes will be able to spot the hidden face within the time limit.

Hurry up, the clock is ticking fast.

Very soon, the time will be over.

Did you spot the hidden face in the leaves?

Time’s up.

Those looking for the hidden face can rejoice, as we will be providing the solution below.

Before moving on to the solution, we must appreciate the efforts of users who have taken their time to spot the hidden face.

Some of you have successfully spotted the hidden face, while others couldn’t.

It happens to the best of us.

With regular practice, you can definitely fare much better in future challenges.

Now on to the solution.

Find the Hidden Face in 5 Seconds - Solution

The solution for the optical illusion is shown below, the hidden face is highlighted with a red circle.

The face shown here is that of a man, specifically popular American actor Vincent Price.

