Optical Illusion Challenge: You have sharp eyes if you can spot a toothless beaver in 5 seconds

Optical Illusion Challenge: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

Optical illusions have the special ability to grab the attention of users and retain it. This is what makes them so much attractive to the netizens.

Additionally, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing the cognitive abilities and observational skills of those who practice them regularly.

How good your observation skills are?

Let’s find out.

Optical Illusion Test - Find the Toothless Beaver in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be an excellent way to test your intelligence, more advanced methods like Mensa IQ Challenge can help you identify your true IQ levels.

The image shared was shared on Bright Side, depicts a group of beavers. All of them seem to enjoy their time. But did you miss something?

As the title suggests, there is a toothless beaver in the group and you need to find the toothless beaver in 5 seconds.

Did You Find the Toothless Beaver in 5 Seconds?

The key to solving this optical illusion challenge is to observe the image very carefully

Have you spotted the toothless beaver?

Hurry up, time is running out.

Look attentively, you can scan all the areas of the image to see if you can spot the toothless beaver.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the toothless beaver?

We believe some of you have spotted the toothless beaver in the group.

Congratulation to those who have successfully spotted the toothless beaver.

Some of you might still be looking for the beaver.

Look no further.

Scroll below for the solution.

Find the Toothless Beaver in 5 Seconds - Solution

The toothless beaver can be spotted in the extreme left corner of the image.

