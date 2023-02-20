Spot The Difference: Can You spot 7 differences between the two images in 17 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The “spot the difference" activity is one of the most engaging activities that netizens can experience. It involves finding the difference between two identical pictures.

It is an effective way to determine how well your observation skills are.

Such exercises are most effective in increasing concentration and enhancing the attention span

The addition of a time limit makes the activity more competitive and engaging.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Spot The Difference: Only the smartest can spot the difference between the two images in 4 seconds

Spot the Difference - Spot 7 Differences in 17 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above depicts two identical images where you can see a bear sleeping on a bed with food reserves next to the bed.

Although the images appear identical at first glance, there are 7 differences between the two images, and you have 17 seconds to find them.

The best way to find all the differences is to pay close attention towards the image and identify any differences that catch your eye.

While some differences are noticeable, others can be difficult to spot and may require some searching from your end.

How many differences have you noticed?

Note the differences fast so that you can tally them later.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the majority, if not all, of the differences within the time limit.

Did you spot 7 differences in 17 seconds?

This activity serves as an excellent exercise for the brain by stimulating critical thinking which is beneficial for enhancing cognitive abilities.

Have you spotted all the differences?

Hurry up; time will be over soon.

It is not possible to spot all the differences at the same time.

But the thrill of finding the differences is helpful in providing exercise for the brain which will boost your cognitive abilities.

By now, we have reached the end of the challenge.

How many of you were able to spot all the differences within the time limit?

Curious to find out what all the 7 differences were?

Then check out the solution below.

Spot 7 Differences in 17 Seconds - Solution

The following are the differences between the two pictures:

