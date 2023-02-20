Optical Illusion: Only a genius can spot a hidden cat on the lawn in 11 seconds. Can you?

Optical illusions are images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test. Optical illusions are classified into three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The beauty of optical illusions is that they engage the user's attention for a brief period of time, which provides exercise for the brain.

It has been indicated that regular practice of optical illusions can result in improved concentration and observation skills.

Do you want to check how good your observation skills are?

Then, attempt this optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion Challenge: You are an illusion champion if you can spot the hidden assassin in this vintage puzzle in 8 seconds

Optical Illusion Test - Find Cat in the Lawn in 11 Seconds

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, you can see a lawn scene. The lawn looks beautiful with leaves scattered here and there. But did you miss something else?

As the title suggests, a cat is hiding in the lawn, and you have 11 seconds to spot the cat.

Can you spot the cat on the lawn in 11 seconds?

Those who are able to spot the cat in 11 seconds have excellent observation skills and are very detail oriented in their everyday activities.

Optical Illusion Test: Only the sharpest eyes can spot a cat in the room in 5 seconds. Can you?

Did You Spot the Cat on the Lawn in 11 Seconds?

Optical illusion challenges are an excellent way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other means of doing so.

You can take professionally designed IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge to get an idea about your IQ levels.

Were you able to spot the cat that has blended skillfully with the lawn in this image?

Hurry up, almost half of the time is over.

The clock is ticking fast.

Tick.. Tock..

This one is a tricky challenge and the cat is not visible at first glance.

Carefully observe all the areas of the image by zooming in and out of the picture.

You will be able to spot the cat by now.

Did you find the cat yet?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the cat successfully?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the cat, as said above you have superior observation skills which helped you spot the cat faster than others.

Curious to know where the cat is hiding on the lawn?

Look no further, check out the solution below.

Find the Cat in the Lawn in 11 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be seen standing behind the netted door, it is an adorable cat with beige and white coloured fur.

Here’s a closer look.

Recommended Reading:

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot a hidden rabbit in the magic show within 5 seconds?