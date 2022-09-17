Optical Illusion: You are a Genius if You Can Spot the Hidden Rabbit in Stag within 9 Seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are a good form of exercise for our eyes and brain. Scientists have conducted studies to understand the impact of optical illusions on our eyes and especially the brain. The complex workings of the brain can be identified by the way our brains perceive optical illusions.

Optical illusions help us break away from mundane life and engage in something interesting. It provides us with entertainment along with an opportunity to use our observation skills to good use.

Do you want to engage your brain with an optical illusion now?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Rabbit in 9 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Image Credit: Pinterest

This image seems pretty straightforward when you look at it at first glance, right?

You can see a stag with its face facing forward in this old painting.

But, if we tell you that there is another hidden rabbit in this picture and your challenge is to find that hidden rabbit in 9 seconds.

Get set for an optical illusion adventure now.

Set your timers and get ready to find the rabbit in 9 seconds.

Individuals who have excellent observation skills will be able to spot the hidden rabbit in less than 9 seconds.

Have you spotted the hidden rabbit yet?

We know this one is a tricky challenge and you need to think outside the box to get the solution.

Once we tell you the solution, you will be surprised.

The clock is ticking and you have a few seconds left.

Hurry up!!

Look carefully the rabbit is in front of your eyes, it is the magic of the illusion that is not letting you see it.

Let us give you a hint.

Try tilting the image to your left and see if you notice any differences.

We believe that you will be able to see the rabbit clear as a day now.

Time’s up folks.

Are you still searching for a solution?

Scroll below.